Video: Patrick Mahomes, Kirk Cousins Star in 1st Trailer for Netflix's 'Quarterback'

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Playing quarterback in the NFL is undoubtedly one of the hardest jobs in sports, and now fans will get a behind-the-scenes look at just how difficult the position can be.

The NFL announced that a new Netflix series titled Quarterback will premiere on July 12, and it followed the 2022 seasons of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes, Minnesota Vikings veteran Kirk Cousins and former Atlanta Falcons signal-caller Marcus Mariota:

In addition to seeing the players mic'd up during games, fans will get to watch them as they prepare for gameday and experience the highs and lows of wins and losses. The three quarterbacks also gave an all-access look to their lives off the field, as their respective families will also be featured in the series.

Obviously, Mahomes had the best season out of the three, having led the Chiefs to victory over the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII. The 27-year-old is already well on his way to becoming one of the best quarterbacks of all time, so this in-depth look at how he achieves his greatness is sure to excite football fans.