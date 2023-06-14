DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: WR, Bill O'Brien Have 'No Animosity' amid Patriots FA Buzz

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins' rocky relationship with Bill O'Brien in Houston will reportedly have no bearing on his free-agency decision.

Dianna Russini of ESPN reported there is "no animosity" between Hopkins and O'Brien as the wideout prepares to visit the New England Patriots on Wednesday. O'Brien returned to the Patriots this offseason as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.



