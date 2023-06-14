X

    DeAndre Hopkins Rumors: WR, Bill O'Brien Have 'No Animosity' amid Patriots FA Buzz

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2023

    GLENDALE, AZ - DECEMBER 12: DeAndre Hopkins #10 of the Arizona Cardinals looks towards the sideline against the New England Patriots during the second half at State Farm Stadium on December 12, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)
    Cooper Neill/Getty Images

    DeAndre Hopkins' rocky relationship with Bill O'Brien in Houston will reportedly have no bearing on his free-agency decision.

    Dianna Russini of ESPN reported there is "no animosity" between Hopkins and O'Brien as the wideout prepares to visit the New England Patriots on Wednesday. O'Brien returned to the Patriots this offseason as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.