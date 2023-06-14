Hot Takes, Predictions for 49ers' Most Impactful Free-Agent SigningsJune 14, 2023
Hot Takes, Predictions for 49ers' Most Impactful Free-Agent Signings
The San Francisco 49ers were not as busy as other teams in free agency, but the moves they did make could pay significant dividends in 2023.
The biggest signing was Javon Hargrave, who came over from the Philadelphia Eagles after one of the best seasons of his career.
The 30-year-old is expected to be a menace on the defensive interior, and he could end up as a fantastic complement to Nick Bosa.
There might even be a chance Hargrave records more sacks than Bosa because of the attention paid to the star defensive end.
San Francisco reinforced its interior depth with other key signings. The 49ers are hoping Clelin Ferrell showcases first round-level talent opposite Bosa or backing up Drake Jackson and that Matt Pryor either provides cover on the offensive line or starts in some capacity.
Javon Hargrave Records Another Double-Digit Sack Season
Hargrave was by far the 49ers' most important free-agent signing.
He is coming off an 11-sack season with the Eagles, and the 49ers saw firsthand in the NFC Championship Game just how difficult the Philadelphia defensive line was to play against.
San Francisco picked a key player off the defense of one of its challenges for the NFC title and improved its unit at the same time.
Hargrave will make an impact in the pass rush. He had at least four sacks in each of his last five seasons with the Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers.
Bosa will most likely end the season as the team's sack leader, but there could be some times when his teammate is on top of the leaderboard in that category.
Opposing defenses will continue to key in on stopping Bosa, so it's imperative that the other members of the 49ers defensive line make an impact.
Hargrave should shoot for his second straight double-digit sack season. The combination of himself, Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw could wreak havoc on opposing centers and guards throughout the 2023 campaign.
Clelin Ferrell Becomes Pleasant Surprise in Pass Rush
Clelin Ferrell comes into San Francisco with the exact opposite set of expectations that Hargrave has.
The fifth-year pro failed to live up to his status as the No. 4 overall pick in 2019. He had 15 tackles and 10 sacks in four seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Ferrell barely started any games in his last two seasons with the Raiders, so that leaves him with something to prove in San Francisco.
The 49ers hope the change of scenery turns into the perfect fix for Ferrell's career. That would give them three ferocious pass-rushers along with Bosa and Drake Jackson.
San Francisco can't just rely on Bosa for quarterback pressures, which is why Ferrell and Hargrave are important additions.
Ferrell, 25, should have the opportunity to compete with Jackson for a starting spot. And even if he does not earn that position, he could be vital in different packages.
If everything goes right, the 49ers could be praised for getting a steal in free agency.
Matt Pryor Provides Important Depth at Offensive Tackle
The 49ers will enter training camp with a right tackle competition between Matt Pryor and Colton McKivitz.
The two players are fighting for the spot that was vacated by Mike McGlinchey's free-agent move to the Denver Broncos.
Pryor has 24 career starts between his pair of two-year stints with the Eagles and Indianapolis Colts. Ten of his starts came at left guard and the rest were at tackle.
The 28-year-old is competing for the right tackle spot, but if he outperforms other offensive linemen in training camp, he could be slotted over to guard if McKivitz impresses as well.
The 49ers made a shrewd signing with Pryor because he is not locked into a single interior position, and if he catches on to Kyle Shanahan's system, he could be a valuable piece at guard or tackle in 2023.