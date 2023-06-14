Hot Takes, Predictions for 49ers' Most Impactful Free-Agent Signings

0 of 3

AP Photo/Jeff Chiu

The San Francisco 49ers were not as busy as other teams in free agency, but the moves they did make could pay significant dividends in 2023.

The biggest signing was Javon Hargrave, who came over from the Philadelphia Eagles after one of the best seasons of his career.

The 30-year-old is expected to be a menace on the defensive interior, and he could end up as a fantastic complement to Nick Bosa.

There might even be a chance Hargrave records more sacks than Bosa because of the attention paid to the star defensive end.

San Francisco reinforced its interior depth with other key signings. The 49ers are hoping Clelin Ferrell showcases first round-level talent opposite Bosa or backing up Drake Jackson and that Matt Pryor either provides cover on the offensive line or starts in some capacity.