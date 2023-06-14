Jets' Chuck Clark Reportedly Suffered 'Potentially Serious' Knee Injury in Practice

Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini

The New York Jets appear to have been dealt a tough blow to their defense.

Veteran safety Chuck Clark suffered a potentially serious knee injury during practice, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. He's seeking a second opinion, but "it doesn't look great," Rosenblatt added.

