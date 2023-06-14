X

    Jets' Chuck Clark Reportedly Suffered 'Potentially Serious' Knee Injury in Practice

    Erin WalshJune 14, 2023

    Baltimore Ravens safety Chuck Clark (36) in action against the New York Jets during an NFL football game on Sunday, Sep. 11, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. (Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini)
    Brad Penner/AP Images for Panini

    The New York Jets appear to have been dealt a tough blow to their defense.

    Veteran safety Chuck Clark suffered a potentially serious knee injury during practice, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt. He's seeking a second opinion, but "it doesn't look great," Rosenblatt added.

