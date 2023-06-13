Chiefs Rumors: New Chris Jones Contract Part of Plan to Free Cap for DeAndre Hopkins

Michael Owens/Getty Images

If the Kansas City Chiefs are interested in signing DeAndre Hopkins this summer, the franchise will need to free up some cap space.

Veteran defensive tackle Chris Jones has just one year remaining on his contract worth $28.3 million in 2023, and ESPN's Adam Schefter outlined a way the Chiefs could reduce that cap number on a new deal with eyes toward potentially signing Hopkins.



Schefter said Tuesday on SportsCenter:

"We have not seen Chris Jones get a new deal when he has one year left on his contract. And with that one year, his cap number is scheduled to count for over $28 million. So the Chiefs could give him a new deal, lower his cap number this year, make their Pro Bowl defensive tackle happy and put him under contract for years to come.

"That is the plan, that at some point this offseason they will get that worked out. That would be part of any idea of potentially having any interest in DeAndre Hopkins. If they can get Chris Jones to sign an extension, lower his cap number, that would give them a little more flexibility to potentially work out something with Hopkins if he were still on the market and hadn't signed elsewhere."

