Brooks Koepka Says He Hasn't 'Paid Too Much Attention' to PGA Tour, LIV Golf Deal

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

While the news of the planned merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf sent shockwaves through the entire sport, five-time major champion Brooks Koepka isn't letting anything distract him from chasing a sixth title.

"I haven't paid too much attention to it, honestly," Koepka said during his press conference at Los Angeles Country Club ahead of this week's U.S. Open, per Golf Digest's Alex Myers. "I've been trying to prep for this week. I'm just trying to make sure I come into a major championship—there's four weeks a year I really care about and this is one of them, and I want to play well."

The 33-year-old believes his ability to quiet the outside noise has helped him be successful in high-pressure situations:

A two-time U.S. Open champion, Koepka is one of the favorites to be victorious once again as he's riding a wave of momentum into this weekend. He finished as runner-up to Jon Rahm at the Masters Tournament in April before winning the PGA Championship last month.