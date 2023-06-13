X

    Brooks Koepka Says He Hasn't 'Paid Too Much Attention' to PGA Tour, LIV Golf Deal

    Doric SamJune 13, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 13: Brooks Koepka of the United States speaks to the media during a press conference prior to the 123rd U.S. Open Championship at The Los Angeles Country Club on June 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)
    Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

    While the news of the planned merger between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf sent shockwaves through the entire sport, five-time major champion Brooks Koepka isn't letting anything distract him from chasing a sixth title.

    "I haven't paid too much attention to it, honestly," Koepka said during his press conference at Los Angeles Country Club ahead of this week's U.S. Open, per Golf Digest's Alex Myers. "I've been trying to prep for this week. I'm just trying to make sure I come into a major championship—there's four weeks a year I really care about and this is one of them, and I want to play well."

    The 33-year-old believes his ability to quiet the outside noise has helped him be successful in high-pressure situations:

    Kyle Porter @KylePorterCBS

    Brooks Koepka said he spent last week prepping for the U.S. Open, not thinking about the PGA Tour-PIF deal: "I wasn't going to waste any time on any news that happened last week. ... I think that's why I've been really good at majors. I've been able to put it all aside." <a href="https://t.co/qngL59OPaL">pic.twitter.com/qngL59OPaL</a>

    A two-time U.S. Open champion, Koepka is one of the favorites to be victorious once again as he's riding a wave of momentum into this weekend. He finished as runner-up to Jon Rahm at the Masters Tournament in April before winning the PGA Championship last month.

