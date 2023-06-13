Jon Rahm Says Some PGA Tour Players Feel 'A Bit of Betrayal' After LIV Golf Alliance

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Jon Rahm, who was among the players to refuse overtures from LIV Golf to remain on the PGA Tour, said players feel "a bit of betrayal" over the announcement of the two bodies announcing a merger last week.

"It gets to a point where you wanna have faith in management," Rahm told reporters Tuesday. "I wanna have faith that this is the best case for us, but that's clearly not the consensus."

The PGA Tour and LIV kept players in the dark regarding the clandestine merger negotiations, which took place over the course of several weeks before being announced earlier this month. The news came as a shock to nearly everyone who wasn't involved in the negotiations, with players finding out on social media along with the rest of the world.

Rahm said he questions whether PGA Tour management is acting in the best interest of players.

"I think, to an extent, they value player opinion," Rahm said. "They've certainly heard us throughout the whole process on some of the issues. But we're certainly in a spot in time where there's a big question mark. Where we don't have the answers we would like. It's hard to say."

Rahm, who won the 2023 Masters Tournament, has always kept a neutral public stance on LIV as the two sides battled things out in the court of public opinion. His transition in the merger may be easier than that of Rory McIlroy, who consistently ripped LIV over the last year and admitted he still hates the league last week.

The biggest issue facing the players may be their lack of trust in PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan, who was also a harsh critic of LIV before negotiating himself a position of power in the new league.