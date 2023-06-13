X

    Errol Spence Jr.: Winner of Terence Crawford Fight Will Be Best Fighter in the World

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 13, 2023

    OMAHA, NEBRASKA - DECEMBER 10: WBO champion Terence Crawford is introduced prior to his welterweight title fight against David Avanesyan at CHI Health Center on December 10, 2022 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
    Ed Zurga/Getty Images

    Errol Spence Jr. thinks that the winner of his July 29 welterweight title unification fight against Terence Crawford will decide the world's best pound-for-pound fighter, he said during a pre-fight press conference on Tuesday.

    SHOWTIME Boxing @ShowtimeBoxing

    The fight to decide the best boxer on the planet 🏆 <a href="https://twitter.com/ErrolSpenceJr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ErrolSpenceJr</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/terencecrawford?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@terencecrawford</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SpenceCrawford?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SpenceCrawford</a> | Presser 👉 <a href="https://t.co/BGPXxmc0ij">https://t.co/BGPXxmc0ij</a> <a href="https://t.co/Fo9IOILrTY">pic.twitter.com/Fo9IOILrTY</a>

    "The winner of this fight is definitely the best fighter in the world," Spence said in part.

    That's hard to argue after this superfight goes down from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

    Both men rank highly on the notable pound-for-pound lists.

    Crawford is second on DAZN, third on The Ring and third on CBS Sports. Spence is sixth, fourth and second on those lists, respectively.

    The 33-year-old Spence is 28-0 lifetime with 22 knockouts. The unified welterweight world champion holds the IBF, WBC and WBA (Super) titles. His last fight was a 10th-round TKO in April 2022 over Yordenis Ugás.

    The 35-year-old Crawford is 39-0 with 30 knockouts. He's been a world champion in three weight classes (lightweight, light welterweight and welterweight) and currently holds the WBO welterweight belt. Crawford last beat David Avanesyan via sixth-round knockout last December.

    Errol Spence Jr.: Winner of Terence Crawford Fight Will Be Best Fighter in the World
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon