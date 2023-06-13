Errol Spence Jr.: Winner of Terence Crawford Fight Will Be Best Fighter in the World

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Errol Spence Jr. thinks that the winner of his July 29 welterweight title unification fight against Terence Crawford will decide the world's best pound-for-pound fighter, he said during a pre-fight press conference on Tuesday.

"The winner of this fight is definitely the best fighter in the world," Spence said in part.

That's hard to argue after this superfight goes down from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Both men rank highly on the notable pound-for-pound lists.

Crawford is second on DAZN, third on The Ring and third on CBS Sports. Spence is sixth, fourth and second on those lists, respectively.

The 33-year-old Spence is 28-0 lifetime with 22 knockouts. The unified welterweight world champion holds the IBF, WBC and WBA (Super) titles. His last fight was a 10th-round TKO in April 2022 over Yordenis Ugás.

The 35-year-old Crawford is 39-0 with 30 knockouts. He's been a world champion in three weight classes (lightweight, light welterweight and welterweight) and currently holds the WBO welterweight belt. Crawford last beat David Avanesyan via sixth-round knockout last December.