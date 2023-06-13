NFL Rumors: DeAndre Hopkins' Dates for Patriots Visit Revealed After Belichick Remark

Nick Cammett/Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins is going to have a two-day visit with the New England Patriots this week.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the five-time Pro Bowl wide receiver will meet with the team on Wednesday and Thursday after wrapping up his "very positive" visit with the Tennessee Titans.

Head coach Bill Belichick didn't have much to say when asked by reporters after Monday's minicamp practice about Hopkins' visit:

"We're working through it, so I don't really have anything to add to that. I think it relates more to logistics and things like that. So, I'm not really a travel agent here. I'm not going to say it's going to happen here, or not going to happen or whatever. There's a lot of other stuff going on that I'm not directly involved in, and so I'm not going to say anything and then you turn around and say I misled you in some way because that's not what I'm going to do."

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.