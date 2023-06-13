Conor McGregor Deletes 'War Is on' Tweet Backing John Gotti III over Floyd Mayweather

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

UFC superstar Conor McGregor weighed in on the Floyd Mayweather Jr.-John Gotti III exhibition fiasco from Saturday night.

In an Instagram story after the bout (h/t MMAFighting.com), Gotti called Mayweather his "enemy for life" and tagged McGregor in a separate post that read "we need back up."

In a since-deleted tweet (h/t Jed Meshew of MMAFighting.com), McGregor responded: "I back the Gottis. The war is on."

Mayweather and Gotti fought in an eight-round exhibition match in Florida on Saturday. Referee Kenny Bayless stopped the fight in the sixth round after both fighters failed to heed his instruction to stop using abusive language.

Immediately after Bayless' decision, Gotti charged at Mayweather, leading to members from both camps getting into it in the ring.

There were issues even before the fight started, with the cornermen for both competitors being unable to get in the ring because the aisles were crowded with members of the entourages for Mayweather and Gotti.

The fight was declared a no-contest, though there wasn't going to be an official winner declared even if it went eight rounds because no judges were assigned to the exhibition contest.

Gotti is the grandson of former New York mob boss John Gotti. The 30-year-old has competed in professional boxing and mixed martial arts.

Mayweather and McGregor have a long history together, including a boxing match in August 2017 that remains the final official bout of Mayweather's career. He has competed in seven exhibition contests since 2018.

Speaking to Charlotte Daly of Mail Online in September, Mayweather said discussions had begun for another boxing match with McGregor at some point in 2023. There has been no additional information about a rematch between the two combat-sports superstars since then.

McGregor is one of the coaches on this season of The Ultimate Fighter with Michael Chandler leading the other team. The two men are expected to square off inside the Octagon at some point later this year.