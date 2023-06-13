Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka in Same Group at 2023 US Open; Opening Tee Times Revealed

Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Before the PGA Tour and LIV Golf officially merge, two of the faces of the rival golf leagues are set to take the course together this week at the U.S. Open.

The PGA Tour's Rory McIlroy and LIV's Brooks Koepka were announced Tuesday as part of a threesome with Hideki Matsuyama for the first two rounds at Los Angeles Country Club. The group will tee off at 4:54 p.m. ET on Thursday before starting Friday's round at 11:24 a.m.

2023 U.S. Open Pairings and Tee Times

9:45 a.m./3:15 p.m.* - Omar Morales (a), Deon Germishuys, Jacob Solomon

9:45 a.m.*/3:15 p.m. - Berry Henson, Ryutaro Nagano, Hank Lebioda

9:56 a.m./3:26 p.m.* - Ryan Gerard, Yuto Katsuragawa, Michael Brennan (a)

9:56 a.m.*/3:26 p.m. - Michael Kim, Jordan Smith, Wenyi Ding (a)

10:07 a.m./3:37 p.m.* - Hayden Buckley, Adam Svensson, Pablo Larrazabal

10:07 a.m.*/3:37 p.m. - Scott Stallings, Preston Summerhays (a), Lucas Herbert

10:18 a.m./3:48 p.m.* - Carson Young, Dylan Wu, Roger Sloan

10:18 a.m.*/3:48 p.m. - Jens Dantorp, Patrick Rodgers, Ryan Armour

10:29 a.m./3:59 p.m.* - Ryo Ishikawa, Kevin Streelman, Matthieu Pavon

10:29 a.m.*/3:59 p.m - Thomas Pieters, Aaron Wise, Gordon Sargent (a)

10:40 a.m./4:10 p.m.* - Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas, Tommy Fleetwood

10:40 a.m.*/4:10 p.m. - Bryson DeChambeau, Francesco Molinari, Tyrrell Hatton

10:51 a.m./4:21 p.m.* - Sungjae Im, K.H. Lee, J.T. Poston

10:51 a.m.*/4:21 p.m. - Tom Hoge, Sergio Garcia, Sepp Straka

11:02 a.m./4:32 p.m* - Gary Woodland, Adam Scott, Corey Conners

11:02 a.m.*/4:32 p.m - Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day

11:13 a.m./4:43 p.m* - Collin Morikawa, Max Homa, Scottie Scheffler

11:13 a.m.*/4:43 p.m - Patrick Reed, Matt Kuchar, Si Woo Kim

11:24 a.m./4:54* p.m - Denny McCarthy, Joel Dahmen, Adam Hadwin

11:24 a.m.*/4:54 p.m - Xander Schauffele, Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm

11:35 a.m./5:05 p.m.* - Matthew McClean (a), Seamus Power, Ryan Fox

11:35 a.m.*/5:05 p.m. - Martin Kaymer, Stewart Cink, Michael Thorbjornsen (a)

11:46 a.m./5:16 p.m.* - Mac Meissner, Barclay Brown (a), Gunn Charoenkul

11:46 a.m.*/5:16 p.m. - David Horsey, Brendan Valdez (a), Paul Barjon

11:57 a.m./5:27 p.m.* - Alexander Yang (a), Jesse Schutte, Andy Svoboda

11:57 a.m.*/5:27 p.m. - Jordan Gumberg, Kyle Mueller, Bastien Amat (a)

3:15 p.m./9:45 a.m.* - Brent Grant, Vincent Norrman, Charley Hoffman

3:15 p.m.*/9:45 a.m. - Ross Fisher, Nico Echavarria, Paul Haley II

3:26 p.m./9:56 a.m.* - Simon Forsström, Carlos Ortiz, Maxwell Moldovan (a)

3:26 p.m.*/9:56 a.m. - Nick Dunlap (a), Nick Hardy, Sam Stevens

3:37 p.m./10:07 a.m.* - Eric Cole, Thriston Lawrence, Adam Schenk

3:37 p.m.*/10:07 a.m. - Taylor Pendrith, Aldrich Potgieter (a), Romain Langasque

3:48 p.m./10:18 a.m.* - Luke List, Wilco Nienaber, Alejandro Del Rey

3:48 p.m.*/10:18 a.m. - Andrew Putnam, Victor Perez, Abraham Ancer

3:59 p.m./10:29 a.m.* -. Adrian Meronk, Harris English, Joaquin Niemann

3:59 p.m.*/10:29 a.m. - Phil Mickelson, Padraig Harrington, Keegan Bradley

4:10 p.m./10:40 a.m.* - Alex Noren, Wyndham Clark, Austin Eckroat

4:10 p.m.*/10:40 a.m. - Mito Pereira, Emiliano Grillo, Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (a)

4:21 p.m./10:51 a.m.* - Kurt Kitayama, Cam Davis, Russell Henley

4:21 p.m.*/10:51 a.m. - Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala, Cameron Young

4:32 p.m./11:02 a.m.* - Cameron Smith, Sam Bennett, Matt Fitzpatrick

4:32 p.m.*/11:02 a.m. - Sam Burns, Dustin Johnson, Keith Mitchell

4:43 p.m./11:13 a.m.* - Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk, Brian Harman

4:43 p.m.*/11:13 a.m. - Tony Finau, Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay

4:54 p.m./11:24 a.m.* - Brooks Koepka, Hideki Matsuyama, Rory McIlroy

4:54 p.m.*/11:24 a.m. - Davis Thompson, Min Woo Lee, Justin Suh

5:05 p.m./11:35 a.m* - Sebastián Muñoz, Nick Taylor, Taylor Montgomery

5:05 p.m.*/11:35 a.m. - Taylor Moore, Mackenzie Hughes, Ben Carr (a)

5:16 p.m./11:46 a.m. - Olin Browne Jr., David Puig, Karl Vilips (a)

5:16 p.m.*/11:46 a.m. - Patrick Cover, David Nyfjall (a), Frankie Capan III

5:27 p.m./11:57 a.m.* - Corey Pereira, Isaac Simmons (a), J.J. Grey

5:27 p.m.*/11:57 a.m. - Austen Truslow, Christian Cavaliere (a), Alex Schaake

* 10th tee start. (a) Amateur

