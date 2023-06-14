US Open Golf 2023: Early Predictions for Top Prize Money

0 of 4

Rob Carr/Getty Images

The third major of the 2023 season is set to kick off on Thursday, and the U.S. Open is shaping up to be a thrill ride.



The first two majors have been incredible. Jon Rahm surged past Brooks Koepka on the final day to claim victory at the Masters, but Koepka rebounded to win the PGA Championship by two strokes over Viktor Hovland.



Rahm and Koepka headline a strong field that will be vying for Major No. 3—and a share of the tournament's massive $17.5 million prize pool.



Below, you'll find a look at the tournament details and early favorites, plus a few predictions for golfers we expect to finish in the big money.

