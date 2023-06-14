US Open Golf 2023: Early Predictions for Top Prize MoneyJune 14, 2023
US Open Golf 2023: Early Predictions for Top Prize Money
The third major of the 2023 season is set to kick off on Thursday, and the U.S. Open is shaping up to be a thrill ride.
The first two majors have been incredible. Jon Rahm surged past Brooks Koepka on the final day to claim victory at the Masters, but Koepka rebounded to win the PGA Championship by two strokes over Viktor Hovland.
Rahm and Koepka headline a strong field that will be vying for Major No. 3—and a share of the tournament's massive $17.5 million prize pool.
Below, you'll find a look at the tournament details and early favorites, plus a few predictions for golfers we expect to finish in the big money.
2023 US Open
When: June 15-18
Where: Los Angeles Country Club
TV and Live Stream: USA (Thursday, Friday), NBC (Thursday-Sunday), Peacock, USOpen.com, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports app
Prize Pool: $17.5 million
1st Place: $3.15 million
2nd Place: $1,89 million
3rd Place: $1.225 Million
4th Place: $859,032
5th Place: $715,491
Early Favorites
Scottie Scheffler 13-2
Jon Rahm 9-1
Brooks Koepka 12-1
Rory McIlroy 14-1
Patrick Cantlay 16-1
Xander Schauffele 18-1
Viktor Hovland 18-1
Tyrrell Hatton 30-1
Jordan Spieth 30-1
Cameron Smith 30-1
Max Homa 35-1
Matt Fitzpatrick 35-1
Dustin Johnson 35-1
Collin Morikawa 35-1
*Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Max Homa
With the tournament being played at the Los Angeles Country Club, many golfers will be unfamiliar with the course—the U.S. Open hasn't been held in California since 1940. However, Max Homa is a notable exception.
The 32-year-old grew up in California and played collegiate golf at Cal. He also happens to own the course record of 61 at Los Angeles Country Club. This is a course he knows well.
It's also worth noting Homa could have an advantage on the greens. He ranks fifth in strokes gained through putting, according to PGATour.com, and that is expected to be an important aspect of the tournament.
"Adam Scott mentioned that the greens and the green complexes will be L.A. Country Club's best defense in June when he played the course back in January," The Athletic's Andrew DeWitt wrote.
Homa may not have the goods to win the top prize—he's never finished higher than 13th (tied) in a major—but his course experience and putting prowess definitely give him an edge. Expect him to make a strong push and snag a top-10 finish.
Xander Schauffele
Xander Schauffele is another golfer who could be in the spotlight this weekend. He was one of the more vocal critics of the recently announced agreement between the PGA and LIV Golf.
"I guess [betrayal] would be the charged word. Irony comes to mind as well. From the messages I've had, everybody is taking it a bit personally," he told the Sunday Times (h/t Mike Hall of Golf Monthly).
The 29-year-old is also a competitor who can make a lot of noise on the course at LACC. Though he withdrew from the Sentry Tournament of Champions in January, he hasn't missed a cut this season. He also tied for 10th at the Masters and had three top-five finishes in his last five outings.
Like Homa, the San Diego native can gain some ground on the greens in L.A. He ranks 12th in strokes gained through putting.
Expect Schauffele to make the cut, perform well on Saturday and Sunday, and ultimately crack the top five.
Brooks Koepka
While Scottie Scheffler is the midweek favorite heading into Day 1, it's hard to bet against Koepka to win it.
With two top-two finishes in majors this season—and five top-five finishes overall—the 33-year-old has been as hot as anyone in the sport. Since wrapping the LIV Invitational in Orlando with a win on April 2, he has finished no lower than tied for 12th.
Koepka has plenty of momentum heading into Thursday, though confidence has never been an issue for him.
"I think sometimes the majors are the easiest ones to win," he said in 2019, per Sam Farmer of the Los Angeles Times. "Half the people shoot themselves out of it, and mentally I know I can beat most of them."
He has also done well historically at the U.S. Open, winning it twice and notching three other top-five finishes in nine tries.
Though Koepka finished 55th at last year's tournament, it would be a surprise to see him struggle this weekend. He feels like a top-five lock, and the prediction here is that he earns his third U.S. Open victory.