NFL Insider: Giants 'Have No Reason to Fear' Saquon Barkley Missing 2023 for Contract

Despite Saquon Barkley's unhappiness with his ongoing contract negotiations with the New York Giants, it would be a surprise if the two-time Pro Bowler staged a holdout that lasted into the regular season.

Per The Athletic's Dan Duggan, the Giants "have no reason to fear" Barkley will sit out the 2023 season.

Speaking to reporters at his youth football camp on Sunday, Barkley said holding out is "a card I could play" if a long-term extension doesn't get worked out.

The Giants placed the franchise tag on Barkley in March, but the sides have until July 17 to work out a multi-year contract. He has yet to sign the one-year franchise tender that guarantees him $10.1 million for the 2023 season.

Per ESPN's Jordan Raanan, the Giants made an offer to Barkley earlier this offseason "that could've been worth close to $14 million" annually.

Barkley's press conference Sunday also addressed reports he called "misleading" and aimed at making it "look like I'm greedy."

"You know, obviously, the sources or the stories that have been out there, but I've been public, I came out public and I've been open about it," he explained. "I said, 'I want to be a Giant for life.' This is where I want to be, and at the end of the day, it's all about respect. That's really what it is."

It's not unprecedented for a player to sit out an entire season after failing to receive a long-term deal after having the franchise tag placed on him. Le'Veon Bell did it with the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 2018 season.



The move didn't significantly hurt Bell financially. He wound up signing a four-year, $52 million contract with the New York Jets as a free agent in March 2019, but he wasn't the same player after missing an entire season.

Bell was released midway through his second year in New York, had stints with the Kansas City Chiefs, Baltimore Ravens and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He went unsigned last season and remains a free agent.

Barkley set a career high with 1,312 rushing yards, ranked seventh in the NFL with 1,650 yards and scored 10 total touchdowns last season.