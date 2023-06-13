Julianna Peña Calls Amanda Nunes 'a Coward' for UFC Retirement: She's 'Dead to Me'

Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

While most of the response to Amanda Nunes' decision to retire has been positive, there is one person who was upset about it.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Julianna Peña called Nunes "a coward" who is "dead to me" for retiring before they could have a third fight.

"There's unfinished business and listen, the reality is that Amanda retired. She had a great career, but let's call a spade a spade. She's a coward," Peña said. "From the very beginning, the UFC told me that she didn't want to fight me and that's why it took so long for them to make the trilogy."

After defending the women's bantamweight title with a win over Irene Aldana at UFC 289 on Saturday, Nunes announced her retirement during her post-fight interview inside the Octagon.

The original main event of the show was supposed to be the rubber match between Peña and Nunes, but Peña had to withdraw from the bout after suffering broken ribs while training.

"We're 1-1, it's tied up and the fact that she walked away like this, it's unfortunate but personally," Peña told TMZ, "congratulations. Professionally, what the heck is that?"

Peña has the distinction of being the only person to defeat Nunes in the past eight years. She stunned the Brazilian superstar by submitting her with a rear-naked choke at UFC 269 in December 2021 to win the women's bantamweight title.

Nunes got revenge in the rematch at UFC 277 with a dominant win by unanimous decision. She won with scores of 50-45, 50-44 and 50-43 to regain the championship.

At the time of her retirement, Nunes held titles in the bantamweight and featherweight division. She held the latter title for more than five years after defeating Cris Cyborg at UFC 232, though it was only defended twice during that span due to lack of fighters in the women's 145-pound division.

UFC President Dana White hasn't officially announced what will happen with the titles in the wake of Nunes' retirement. Peña would seem to be in line for one of the two spots in a bout for the vacant bantamweight championship, depending on how long it takes her to recover.