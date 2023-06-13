College Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Monday

AP Photo/Tony Avelar

The Stanford Cardinal advanced to the College World Series in one of the most bizarre ways you could ever make up.

Stanford's bench thought the super regional series against the Texas Longhorns was won on a drive to left field from Alberto Rios.

Rios' batted ball hit off the white portion of the wall in left field, and it resulted in a double for the left fielder.

Two batters later, Drew Bowser sent a routine fly ball to center field, but the ball fell into outfield grass after the Texas players could not locate it in the twilight.

Bowser's game-winning RBI single sent Stanford to Omaha, Nebraska for the event that begins on Friday.

The Tennessee Volunteers rounded out the eight-team field in Omaha with a win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

Tennessee, who failed to reach Omaha as the No. 1 overall seed a year ago, is one of four SEC teams in the College World Series field along with the LSU Tigers, Florida Gators and Vanderbilt Commodores. The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles, TCU Horned Frogs and Wake Forest Demon Deacons round out the CWS field.

Monday Super Regional Scores

Stanford 7, Texas 6

Tennessee 5, Southern Miss 0

Stanford Wins in Bizarre Fashion Over Texas

Stanford booked its ticket to Omaha in the strangest ending you will see to a baseball game this season.

The Cardinal appeared to be headed to extra innings at home with Texas, but the ball off Bowser's bat fell in between two Texas outfielders.

The walk-off hit capped a bizarre sequence of events that began when the Cardinal bench thought Rios' double was out of the park.

The game-winning run was the first one scored by the Cardinal since the fourth inning.

Texas scored its runs in bunches with three coming in the third inning and another three coming in the eighth frame.

The Longhorns appeared to be in a great position to send the contest to extra innings until the ball dropped in center field.

Stanford's win completed a rally against Texas. The Longhorns won the opening contest of the best-of-three series. Stanford earned victories on Sunday and Monday to land in Omaha.

Tennessee Wins on Road To Advance to Omaha

Tennessee blanked Southern Miss to book its trip to Omaha.

The Volunteers used a three-run home run from Zane Denton in the fifth inning to break open the contest in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

The Vols received six strong innings out of starting pitcher Drew Beam.

Beam held Southern Miss scoreless on seven hits through six frames. The Vols bullpen preserved the victory with three strong innings of work.

Tennessee's pitching staff held Southern Miss to four runs over the last two games to get to Omaha.

Southern Miss opened the best-of-three series with 5-3 win, but that was last time the Golden Eagles had control of the matchup.

Tennessee set up one of two all-SEC battles in the first round of the College World Series against LSU, who could throw potential No. 1 overall pick Paul Skenes in the contest.