Teofimo Lopez: Gervonta Davis 'Too Scared' to Fight; Not Interested In Devin Haney

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Teofimo Lopez chose to retire after beating Josh Taylor on Saturday night and winning the WBO junior welterweight title, a shocking decision considering he's only 25 years old and at the top of his sport.

But it's possible that his retirement, if it sticks, is based at least in part on Lopez feeling like there aren't any appealing potential fights for him to take.

Not even Gervonta Davis.

"Tank Davis? Yeah, but he's too scared," he told ESPN's Max Kellerman on Monday's This Just In when asked if fighting Davis would intrigue him. "He's too scared. Other than, just overall, staying focused trying to help. Like I said, open a boxing gym in South Florida, actually a combat gym. And really just focusing on trying to benefit and help the sport of boxing, especially with this momentum."

Kellerman continued to press Lopez on the point, asking if Devin Haney would "get him off his couch."

"No, because it's just copy and paste," Lopez responded. "I mean, I'm the first youngest four-belt era champion at 23 years young. They copy and pasted and put it on to Haney."

When Kellerman pushed back, noting that Haney had to win a number of fights to earn his belts—which included beating George Kambosos Jr. twice, who was the only boxer to beat Lopez in his career—the WBO junior welterweight champion demurred.

"Yeah, but it's just, I don't know man, it doesn't get me going," he said.

Alongside Haney, unification fights against Subriel Matias, Regis Prograis and Rolando "Rolly" Romero—the three fighters who have since claimed belts in the division after Taylor vacated three of them to fight Jack Catterall, a fight that never went down after Taylor tore his plantar fascia—might also make sense if he backtracks on his retirement plans.

Granted, the entire retirement decision could also be a ploy to secure more money for future fights.

"The only way you get Teo back is a nine-figure contract deal because I've made ESPN over a $100 million," he told the Porter Way Podcast (1:04:45 mark). "I'm still getting paid a million dollars to fight while all these other fighters have not even done a quarter of what I've done and accomplished in the sport; they're getting $8, $10, $12, $15 million. So obviously I'm the black sheep of the industry, and they're really hurting me on that end."

Time will tell if an intriguing fight or a bigger payday will get Lopez back in the ring. For now, however, he's sticking to his retirement plans.