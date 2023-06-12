Vikings Rumors: Danielle Hunter to Skip Mandatory Minicamp amid Trade, Contract Buzz

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Minnesota Vikings released one Pro Bowler last week and have a problem on their hands with another.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported defensive end Danielle Hunter plans to skip mandatory minicamp over frustration with his contract. Hunter is due just $4.9 million in base salary in 2023, the final year of his five-year, $72 million deal signed in 2018.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.