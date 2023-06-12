JJ Watt to Be Inducted into Texans Ring of Honor During Game vs. Steelers on Oct. 1

Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The Houston Texans are not waiting long to celebrate the career of JJ Watt.

The team announced it will induct Watt into its Ring of Honor on Oct. 1, coinciding with Houston's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

"We are so excited to have J.J. Watt join the Ring of Honor as our third member," the McNair family, which owns the Texans, said in a statement. "Everybody knows how much J.J. means to our family, the Texans organization and the entire City of Houston. He is one of the most dominant players in NFL history and he created a unique and irreplaceable bond with our fans. J.J. has always kept a special place in Houston's heart and we're thrilled to welcome him back. On the behalf of the entire organization, we can't wait to give J.J. and his family the celebration he deserves on October 1st."

Watt spent a decade in Houston from 2011 to 2020, winning three Defensive Player of the Year Awards and earning seven All-Pro selections. He finished his career with a two-year stint with the Arizona Cardinals before retiring at the conclusion of the 2022 season.

The future Hall of Famer concluded his career with 114.5 sacks and was one of the most singularly dominant players in NFL history during his prime. Injuries unfortunately cut Watt's prime short, as he missed at least half of his team's games in four of his final seven seasons. Overall, Watt missed 43 games due to injury—the equivalent of more than two-and-a-half full seasons.

Despite injuries marring the latter portion of his career, Watt's legacy in Houston is unmatched. He's the franchise's all-time leader in sacks (101), quarterback hits (281), multi-sack games (26), forced fumbles (25) and fumble recoveries (16).

Watt is the third member of the Texans' Ring of Honor, joining late owner Robert McNair and former wide receiver Andre Johnson.

