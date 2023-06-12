US Open 2023 Odds: Early Lines and Predictions for Top Sleepers in the Field

US Open 2023 Odds: Early Lines and Predictions for Top Sleepers in the FieldJune 12, 2023
The top of the men's golf major leaderboards have been dominated by the world's best players in 2023.
That could continue to be the case at the 2023 U.S. Open if Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka are at their best.
The top 10 or 20 on Sunday at Los Angeles Country Club could be decorated with sleeper picks, though. Most golf fans and bettors would love to see their long-shot picks win, but they can still cash in on players who finish in the top 10 or 20.
There have been plenty of long shots in that part of the leaderboard at the Masters and PGA Championship, and the same could be said about the U.S. Open.
A few former major champions are deeper on the odds board, and they could bank on their depth of major-tournament experience to earn high finishes, or even contend for the win, after entering the field as sleeper picks.
Justin Thomas (+5000)
Justin Thomas does not have the resume of a sleeper pick at a major tournament, but he is further down than most regular contenders at +5000 (bet $100 to win $5,000) at DraftKings Sportsbook.
Thomas, a two-time PGA champion, comes into Los Angeles Country Club without a top-35 finish in his last four majors.
That is precisely why his price to win the U.S. Open is higher than it would be if he were in form. Thomas is just three years removed from a tie for eighth at the U.S. Open. He also finished in a tie for 19th at the 2021 event.
It is not too far-fetched to believe Thomas can turn around his major-tournament form at a U.S. Open.
While he did not play well at the Masters or PGA, Thomas does have six top-25 finishes in his last 10 PGA Tour starts dating back to the start of February.
Thomas is only -115 (bet $115 to win $100) to finish inside the top 30. He sits at +140 to land inside the top 20.
There is betting value on Thomas if you think he will make the cut and put together four consistent rounds, but not challenge for the win.
In his case, the lack of any pressure to win the tournament could be the best thing possible to return to major form.
Prediction: Top 20
Keegan Bradley (+10000)
Keegan Bradley has been quietly consistent since April.
The 2011 PGA champion made the cut in his last five starts, including the Masters and PGA Championship, and finished inside the top 40 in four of those events.
Bradley started that run with a tie for 23rd at the Masters and then finished in a tie for 29th at the PGA.
The 37-year-old may not win, but he could be in contention for a high finish. After all, he did finish in a tie for seventh at last year's US Open.
Bradley owns four top-30 finishes in his last five major starts on American soil. He missed three straight cuts at the British Open.
He is listed at -105 to finish in the top 40, +170 to be in the top 30 and +300 to land in the top 20. All of those props are attainable if you look at his recent form.
If anything, Bradley could be a solid piece to use in daily fantasy lineups and a golfer who can cash in on finishing props. A top-10 finish is not out of the question, but it should not be his minimum expectation.
Prediction: Top 30
Gary Woodland (+15000)
If you are going to take a flier on a long shot, why not have it be a previous U.S. Open champion?
Gary Woodland won the 2019 U.S. Open and finished in the top 10 last year.
Woodland's missed cut last month at the PGA Championship may turn away some people, but if you look at his last few months of golf, there's reason to believe in him as a deep sleeper pick.
Woodland's tie for 14th at the Masters started a run of five top-40 finishes in six starts. The only drop in form during that run was at the PGA.
He may not be capable of turning in four straight rounds in the 60s, like he did to win at Pebble Beach in 2019, but he can be consistent enough to be around for the weekend and potentially make a run up the leaderboard.
Woodland sits at +120 to finish in the top 40, and his odds get juicier as you go up in finishing position props. He is +225 to land in the top 30, +400 to be in the top 20 and +1000 for a top-10 finish.
Woodland's success on tough U.S. Open courses could be an advantage this week at Los Angeles Country Club, where no one has the edge in previous course experience, like Matt Fitzpatrick had at Brookline in 2022.
Prediction: Top 30
