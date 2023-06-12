US Open 2023 Odds: Early Lines and Predictions for Top Sleepers in the Field

0 of 3

Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The top of the men's golf major leaderboards have been dominated by the world's best players in 2023.

That could continue to be the case at the 2023 U.S. Open if Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka are at their best.

The top 10 or 20 on Sunday at Los Angeles Country Club could be decorated with sleeper picks, though. Most golf fans and bettors would love to see their long-shot picks win, but they can still cash in on players who finish in the top 10 or 20.

There have been plenty of long shots in that part of the leaderboard at the Masters and PGA Championship, and the same could be said about the U.S. Open.

A few former major champions are deeper on the odds board, and they could bank on their depth of major-tournament experience to earn high finishes, or even contend for the win, after entering the field as sleeper picks.