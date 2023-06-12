US Open Golf 2023: Odds, Favorites and Tournament Preview

0 of 3

Hunter Martin/LIV Golf via AP

Brooks Koepka should be one of the first names mentioned in any 2023 U.S. Open title discussion.

The 2023 PGA Championship winner and five-time major winner has been the best male golfer at majors this season. Koepka was in contention Sunday at the Masters, but he was unable to fend off Jon Rahm's challenge for the green jacket.

While Koepka's form suggests he is the favorite to win at Los Angeles Country Club, he is actually tied with Rory McIlroy for the third-best odds to finish first Sunday.

As it has been for the last year-and-a-half, Rahm and Scottie Scheffler sit atop the odds board to start a major tournament week.

Rahm's victory at Augusta in April was his only top-10 finish in last five major starts. Scheffler has been more consistent recently with a win at the Masters and three other top-10 finishes since the start of 2022.

When Koepka has been healthy, he has been in the mix for the win at any major. He heads into California with two U.S. Open titles and seven top-20 finishes in his eight U.S. Open appearances.