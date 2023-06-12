US Open Golf 2023: Odds, Favorites and Tournament Preview

US Open Golf 2023: Odds, Favorites and Tournament PreviewJune 12, 2023
Brooks Koepka should be one of the first names mentioned in any 2023 U.S. Open title discussion.
The 2023 PGA Championship winner and five-time major winner has been the best male golfer at majors this season. Koepka was in contention Sunday at the Masters, but he was unable to fend off Jon Rahm's challenge for the green jacket.
While Koepka's form suggests he is the favorite to win at Los Angeles Country Club, he is actually tied with Rory McIlroy for the third-best odds to finish first Sunday.
As it has been for the last year-and-a-half, Rahm and Scottie Scheffler sit atop the odds board to start a major tournament week.
Rahm's victory at Augusta in April was his only top-10 finish in last five major starts. Scheffler has been more consistent recently with a win at the Masters and three other top-10 finishes since the start of 2022.
When Koepka has been healthy, he has been in the mix for the win at any major. He heads into California with two U.S. Open titles and seven top-20 finishes in his eight U.S. Open appearances.
US Open Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
Scottie Scheffler (+700; bet $100 to win $700)
Jon Rahm (+900)
Rory McIlroy (+1100)
Brooks Koepka (+1100)
Patrick Cantlay (+1400)
Viktor Hovland (+1600)
Xander Schauffele (+2000)
Jordan Spieth (+2500)
Collin Morikawa (+2500)
Matt Fitzpatrick (+2800)
Tyrrell Hatton (+3000)
Tony Finau (+3000)
Max Homa (+3000)
Cameron Smith (+3000)
Justin Thomas (+3500)
Justin Rose (+3500)
Dustin Johnson (+3500)
Cameron Young (+3500)
Jason Day (+3500)
All Eyes on Brooks Koepka
Koepka re-announced himself as the best major-tournament golfer of his generation with the PGA Championship win.
Koepka's win at Oak Hill and his second-place tie at Augusta proved that the injuries that plagued him for most of 2022 are behind him.
The injuries were the only thing that slowed Koepka at the four majors. He missed two cuts and did not finish inside the top 50 in 2022.
He is back to the form that produced three top-10 finishes in 2021 and four major titles in three years.
Koepka has been particularly good on U.S. Open courses, as he finished inside the top five in five of his eight tournament appearances. He also has a tie for 13th, tie for 18th and last year's missed cut.
History and recent form suggest Koepka will be in the mix for the win Sunday, which is why he is such an appetizing bet at +1100.
His pre-tournament price is far lower than it was entering the PGA Championship, but he is not the clear favorite on the odds board either, which gives him some betting value.
Koepka is also listed at +250 to finish inside the top five and +125 to land in the top 10, both of which could be smart bets given his U.S. Open history.
Jon Rahm, Scottie Scheffler Favored Again
Rahm and Scheffler have been two of the most consistent golfers on the PGA Tour over the last two years, so it is no surprise to see both players on top of the odds board.
Scheffler is the pre-tournament favorite as of Monday morning, while Rahm is the clear second favorite in front of McIlroy and Koepka.
Rahm's major performances outside his Masters win in April suggest he could be listed a bit higher. He finished outside the top 10 in five of his last six major starts, including a tie for 50th at the PGA Championship.
Rahm's first major title came at the U.S. Open in 2021, and he was not too far off the leaders in tie for 12th last season.
A top-10 finish from Rahm is not as sure of a thing as it is for Koepka or Scheffler right now.
Scheffler finished in a tie for 10th at the Masters and landed in a tie for second at the PGA Championship. He has four top-10 finishes, including a tie for second at the 2022 U.S. Open, in his last six major starts.
Scheffler has been inside the top 25 in all but one of the majors he participated in since 2020. That is part of the reason he has the shortest odds to finish inside the top 20 at -275.
If you bet on Scheffler, you know there is good chance he will be alive Sunday, while there is some variance with Rahm that could scare you away if you are only betting on one golfer to win the tournament.
