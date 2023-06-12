Frank Clark: Sean Payton, Russell Wilson's Broncos Can Turn It Around in a Heartbeat

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

Denver Broncos defensive end Frank Clark is confident his new team can execute a rapid turnaround under first-year head coach Sean Payton.

"You can say what you want about their record, but if you know football, if you understand it, that's the type of team that can turn it around in a heartbeat," he said on Undefined with Josina Anderson (via Bobby Kownack of NFL.com). "I've seen it and I know it. They just need to add a few pieces to get the job done, and I feel like they're doing the right thing adding me."

At the very least, the Broncos shouldn't repeat their 5-12 finish from 2022 because going from Nathaniel Hackett to Payton is a major coaching upgrade. Clark also joins fellow notable free-agent signings Mike McGlinchey and Zach Allen.

How much better Denver is will hinge largely on the performance of Russell Wilson.

Maybe Payton is the coach who can arrest what has been a steady decline by the nine-time Pro Bowler. Wilson's QBR has fallen for three straight seasons, hitting a career low of 36.7 in 2022, per Pro Football Reference.

The peak version of the 34-year-old is probably never coming back. The 482 sacks he has absorbed—10th-most in NFL history—certainly seem to be adding up.

But that doesn't mean Wilson is a spent force entirely. Just getting back to where he was in 2021 (3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 starts) would go a long way for the Broncos.

As long as Payton can have his intended effect on the veteran signal-caller, a wild-card push isn't implausible for Denver in 2023.