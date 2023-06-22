Every Team's Top Priority for 2023 NBA Draft Night

Every Team's Top Priority for 2023 NBA Draft NightJune 22, 2023
The 2023 NBA draft and the arrival of French sensation Victor Wembanyama are upon us.
Draft boards for all 30 teams are undoubtedly set. And the fortunes of 58 young basketball players are about to change (the Chicago Bulls and Philadelphia 76ers both had to forfeit second-round picks this year).
As we close in on the event itself, it's time to examine every organization's top priority.
The overarching one for most is probably "best player available," and for a few teams, that will be listed explicitly as the top priority. For others, more specific needs such as shooting or a player at a certain position will be the target.
Below, you'll see where each front office's aim should be.
Atlanta Hawks
Best Player Available
The Atlanta Hawks were about as close to average as an NBA team could be in 2022-23, and that typically suggests a hole in the roster somewhere.
But even if the talent may not be overwhelming (particularly from the reserves), this roster is two or three players deep at every position. And there's still reason to believe some of the bench guys have untapped upside.
Atlanta has the 15th and 46th picks, and adding to that depth (at any position) should be the goal.
Boston Celtics
Draft a Wing
The Boston Celtics may be on the verge of the league's trickiest offseason.
Jaylen Brown is just 26 years old. He's already played in 105 playoff games. And after securing an All-NBA nod in 2022-23, he's eligible for a five-year, $295 million extension.
With Jayson Tatum eligible for five years and $318 million next summer, and the $179.5 million "second apron" line kicking in over the next two years, Boston may have a choice to make on Brown.
He and Tatum have had a lot of playoff success, but they've yet to end the postseason with a win. If the Celtics aren't abundantly confident they can win it all with these two, it's tough to justify signing both to extensions and flirting with the severe penalties that come with exceeding that $179.5 million in salary.
And if Boston ends up trading Brown rather than extending him, depth at the wing will be crucial. And even if Brown and Tatum are both on this roster going forward, leaning into the versatility and switchability that already makes the Celtics dangerous is the way to go.
The only pick they have is No. 35, but the amount of talent in this class suggests they can still find someone who has a chance to stick.
Brooklyn Nets
Draft a Big
Speaking of versatility and depth on the wing, the Brooklyn Nets are entering 2023-24 with Mikal Bridges, Dorian Finney-Smith, Royce O'Neale and Joe Harris under contract. Because he's a restricted free agent, they also have the inside track on retaining Cameron Johnson. Even Ben Simmons could be included in this point.
But the best teams have the ability to pivot from the largely positionless approach Brooklyn had to something more old school. Playing big still has its value in today's NBA.
And the only reliable big man on the roster right now is 6'11", 215-pound Nic Claxton. A backup, particularly one who might be better built to deal with a behemoth like Joel Embiid inside, should be the target at picks 21, 22 or 51.
Charlotte Hornets
Brandon Miller
We'll probably never know exactly how heated it is within the Charlotte Hornets front office, but externally, there are plenty of takes on either side of the "Brandon Miller or Scoot Henderson at No. 2" debate.
The latter reportedly had an "outstanding workout" with the Hornets, and at 6'7", LaMelo Ball is certainly big enough to coexist in a backcourt with Henderson.
But even with his upside, there's no guarantee he'll become the All-Star-level playmaker Ball already is. And with him already on the roster, filling out the rest of the rotation with a combination of size and shooting makes sense.
Miller brings both.
During his freshman season at Alabama, the 6'9" forward averaged 18.8 points and 2.9 threes per game while shooting 38.4 percent from deep and 85.9 percent from the line.
Chicago Bulls
Get Into First Round
Right now, the Chicago Bulls don't have a first-round pick. No. 11 is headed to the Orlando Magic, thanks to the deal that brought Nikola Vučević to the Windy City.
And after two seasons of mediocrity with Vuč, DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine, Chicago's front office should at least be exploring the possibility of moving one of the big-name players in hopes of getting into the top 30.
Vučević is entering free agency, but there could be teams interested in the perimeter scoring of LaVine or DeRozan, particularly among those in the back half of the first round.
Cleveland Cavaliers
Draft a Wing
The Cleveland Cavaliers' starting lineup is pretty locked in at four spots. Barring trades, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen are likely to return to their 2022-23 roles.
That fifth spot (the small forward's) saw a rotating cast of starters that included Isaac Okoro, Caris LeVert, Lamar Stevens and Dean Wade. No one was good enough to seize that position permanently.
And while it's almost impossible to find a surefire contributor at No. 49 (Cleveland's only pick in this draft), the Cavs should probably be looking for a wing there.
Dallas Mavericks
Dangle No. 10 for a Veteran
The Dallas Mavericks' last-second tank secured them a top-10 pick, and there could certainly be an NBA-ready talent available at that spot.
But if the Mavs are confident Kyrie Irving will re-sign and continue alongside Luka Dončić, they should at least be on the lookout for veterans that might be had for that No. 10 pick (and whatever salaries are necessary to send out under the collective bargaining agreement).
With those two on the roster, getting back to the postseason is certainly in play. Adding a difference-making veteran to join them would make it a borderline given.
Denver Nuggets
Draft a Big
The Denver Nuggets drafted a rim-running and rim-protecting big named Ismaël Kamagate last summer, but he played 2022-23 in Europe. And a new two-year deal overseas makes his NBA arrival feel unlikely.
With the 37th and 40th picks in this draft, Denver should be looking for another potential backup to Nikola Jokić.
Over the last two seasons, the Nuggets are plus-10.2 points per 100 possessions with the NBA Finals MVP on the floor and minus-8.9 when he's off it.
A center who can more reliably hold down the fort while Jokić is out would improve Denver's prospects for a repeat championship.
Detroit Pistons
Draft a Wing
The Detroit Pistons slipped one spot in the lottery, but they enter the draft with picks 5 and 31. They can certainly find some help on Thursday.
And with a young roster that includes playmaking from Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey and Killian Hayes and size from Jalen Duren, Isaiah Stewart, Marvin Bagley III and James Wiseman, the obvious priority seems like a wing.
When they pick fifth overall, at least one of Amen Thompson, Ausar Thompson, Cam Whitmore and Anthony Black will be on the board.
Golden State Warriors
Draft a Big
Draymond Green is still one of the best and most versatile defenders in the NBA.
But at 6'6" and 33 years old, and with the league starting to embrace traditional size again, Draymond at the 5 doesn't feel like the cheat code it once was.
And that realization for Golden State may have overextended 6'9" Kevon Looney. He only averaged 25.0 minutes in the playoffs, but they were grueling, and he was tasked with an amount and level of dirty work that would tire anyone out.
When he was off the floor, the Warriors struggled to replace that.
When he was on the floor, Golden State was plus-8.3 points per 100 possessions, compared to minus-9.6 when he was off.
At 19, the Warriors should be looking for someone who can alleviate Green and Looney of some of those interior responsibilities.
Houston Rockets
Best Player Available
The Houston Rockets have intriguing young talents at least three positions, but they're early enough in their rebuild that "best player available" is probably the right approach.
This certainly isn't a talent or skill comparison (at least not yet), but Alperen Şengün (the playmaking big), Jalen Green (the dynamic perimeter scorer) and Jabari Smith Jr. (a floor-spacing forward) give off subtle Jokić-Jamal Murray-Michael Porter Jr. vibes (right down to the "Jr.").
With apologies to Kevin Porter Jr. and Kevin Martin Jr., it feels like a number of players who'll be available at No. 4 (including hyper-athlete Amen Thompson) can fit in alongside those three, whether it's a point guard, combo guard or wing.
The potential versatility of Şengün, Green and Smith makes the addition of several different archetypes feel feasible, particularly with new coach Ime Udoka now in place.
Indiana Pacers
Draft a Forward
Like Houston, at least three of the five spots in the Indiana Pacers' starting five seem secured.
The difference here is that two are veterans, but barring a trade, it looks like point guard Tyrese Haliburton, wing Buddy Hield and big man Myles Turner will all play a lot in 2023-24. Even Andrew Nembhard probably has the inside track on the second guard spot.
That, of course, leaves an opening at the 4, where 6'5" Aaron Nesmith started 60 games.
And when Indiana first picks at No. 7, Jarace Walker or Taylor Hendricks could both be available. Either one would add some much-needed size to the Pacers' front line.
Los Angeles Clippers
Best Player Available
In his most recent mock draft, Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman has the Los Angeles Clippers taking UCLA combo forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. at No. 30. Tankathon has a slightly smaller wing, Brandin Podziemski, in that spot.
Given L.A.'s wing-heavy roster and often positionless approach over the last few years, it makes sense to lean in with those prospects.
However, if a solid big happens to slip that far in the first round, the Clippers should be willing to pivot.
As reliable as small-ball was during Golden State's dynasty, players like Jokić and Joel Embiid are sort of turning that tide. It's smart, particularly if you're in the West, to have multiple big bodies who can battle with post threats. And right now, Ivica Zubac is the only real center under contract for 2023-24.
With L.A. potentially being over the second apron next season, filling empty spots with draft picks will be critical. And this might be its opportunity to find that backup 5.
Los Angeles Lakers
Draft Shooting
From the moment the Los Angeles Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook, the roster just didn't make a ton of sense. If your two best players are LeBron James and Anthony Davis, the No. 1 priority from there should almost always be shooting.
When the front office seemingly realized that midway through 2022-23 and acquired Rui Hachimura and D'Angelo Russell, everything changed. And L.A. made an impromptu run to the conference finals.
Much of that group is now in free agency, though. And the Lakers' season-long three-point percentage ranked 24th.
They'll certainly try to address the need after the draft, but picks 17 and 47 can help, too.
Memphis Grizzlies
Draft a Wing
The Memphis Grizzlies lost critical bench players Kyle Anderson and De'Anthony Melton last summer. And shortly after they were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, we learned that the team reportedly told Dillon Brooks he wouldn't be back, either.
The team suddenly has a pretty significant need for depth on the wing.
Only having the 25th, 45th and 56th picks may limit their opportunity to address that need, but seemingly every year, real talent is found outside the lottery.
Anderson, Melton and Brooks were selected 30th, 46th and 45th, respectively.
Miami Heat
Shore Up the Bench
The Miami Heat seem like a team that could be doing some star-hunting this summer. In the aftermath of their Finals loss, they've already been linked to Bradley Beal.
And if they make such a deal, they'll have to send out a significant amount of salary to match the incoming $46.7 million Beal's promised for 2023-24. Most other stars would come with similar deals.
That, of course, could impact Miami's depth. And with big contracts assigned to Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and potentially a third star, a rookie-scale contract from the No. 18 pick could be critical in filling out the rotation.
Milwaukee Bucks
Draft Ball-Handling
Giannis Antetokounmpo's 54.8 true shooting percentage over the last two postseasons is well shy of the 61.9 he posted in those two regular seasons. And among the 21 teams that have appeared in the last two playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks are 19th in playoff points per 100 possessions.
Those numbers obviously indicate some offensive issues for the Bucks, and a defense's ability to key in on the 2021 Finals MVP is one of them.
To some extent, Jrue Holiday helped with that, but if Giannis' ball-handling is neutralized, Holiday's really the only one left.
A healthy Khris Middleton might also help, but the Bucks could simply use more attackers or creators.
Minnesota Timberwolves
Draft a Guard (or Trade into the First Round)
Mike Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert are all under contract for the Minnesota Timberwolves next season, but Conley is entering his age-36 season. A little insurance at the 1 would be helpful.
Of course, finding that is easier said than done when the 53rd pick is the only one Minnesota has.
A first-rounder would give the Wolves a better shot at a rotation-level talent, and trading Towns could be the easiest path to landing one.
Fresh off a podcast appearance with Patrick Beverley that yielded a number of eye-popping quotes from KAT, longtime Timberwolves beat writer Jon Krawczynski wrote, "I can't rule out a KAT trade completely at this point."
New Orleans Pelicans
Draft a Guard
The New Orleans Pelicans are reportedly considering moving up in the draft with the hopes of selecting Scoot Henderson.
With the 14th pick and a few tradable contracts, such a move isn't all that hard to imagine.
But even if New Orleans can't get into that range of the first round, its desire for a guard is understandable.
CJ McCollum has done a solid job of playing point guard since he came over from the Portland Trail Blazers, but he's still more of a 2.
Finding a more dedicated distributor could help the Pelicans offense.
New York Knicks
Move into the Draft for Shooting
The New York Knicks were tied for 11th in threes per game in 2022-23, but they were 20th in three-point percentage.
And as long as the wildly inconsistent shooting of Julius Randle and RJ Barrett is in the rotation, the team should be in the market for as much floor spacing as possible.
The problem is that New York doesn't currently have a pick in 2023. With four 2024 first-rounders, it shouldn't be terribly difficult for the Knicks to force their way in.
Oklahoma City Thunder
Draft a Big
It seems safe to assume Chet Holmgren will return to the Oklahoma City Thunder as a starter in 2023-24, but the rotation could probably still use more size.
There's plenty of playmaking from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey and Jalen Williams, but undersized bigs such as Jeremiah Robinson-Earl and Jaylin Williams were overextended.
And with picks 12 and 50, they should have a couple cracks at adding depth. They also have more than enough future assets to acquire more picks in 2023, if they feel like they're missing out on a target.
Orlando Magic
Draft a Wing
The Orlando Magic are another team with plenty of young talent at a number of positions.
Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner both have All-Star upside as combo forwards. Wendell Carter Jr. has shown potential as a rim-protector who can add a little shooting and passing. Markelle Fultz and Jalen Suggs check (or could soon check) the playmaking and perimeter defense boxes.
To flesh out the rest of the rotation, Orlando should be interested in adding some versatility at the wing spot with the sixth, 11th or 36th picks.
It could also package those picks in an attempt to move closer to someone like Brandon Miller, Amen Thompson or Cam Whitmore.
Philadelphia 76ers
Get into the Draft
After an NBA investigation found the Philadelphia 76ers (for lack of a better term) guilty of tampering, they were stripped of this year's second-round pick.
Earlier trades took them out of the first round. As of this writing, they don't have a single pick in 2023.
That makes their priority pretty obvious. Assuming the Sixers want to get into this draft, they'll have to make a trade.
Phoenix Suns
Get into the First Round
The Phoenix Suns' second-round loss to the Nuggets exposed a pretty significant lack of depth.
The Suns were minus-57 over the six games, and their two single-digit wins required 158 points and 61.3 percent shooting from Devin Booker and Kevin Durant.
Those two need more help, particularly on the wings (where the Suns' depth was crippled by the KD trade). And trades involving Chris Paul or Deandre Ayton could get the team into the first round.
Right now, Phoenix's only pick is No. 52.
Portland Trail Blazers
Land a Star
I'd love to say "pick a lane" for this one, but the point of the slideshow is to sort of do that for the Portland Trail Blazers.
They can keep the No. 3 pick, take Henderson or Miller and trade Damian Lillard for a haul that would bolster a rebuild. Or, they can keep Lillard and move that third selection in an effort to land Lillard a big-name co-star.
Of course, there could be some middle ground between those two approaches, but those seem like the most obvious paths forward.
And despite Lillard entering his age-33 season, trading perhaps the best player in franchise history feels too drastic a move. There's obviously no guarantee a rebuild would land Portland as great a talent at any point, let alone the next few years.
Of course, going that route assumes there's a star trade out there involving the No. 3 pick. If that's simply not there, the Blazers would have no choice but to take the young talent and move forward accordingly.
Sacramento Kings
Draft a Big
The Sacramento Kings led the league in offense this season, but the backup center minutes were a bit of an adventure for them.
They seemingly never found a permanent solution there, with Chimezie Metu, Richaun Holmes and Alex Len combining for just under 1,200 minutes all year (they had eight individual players over 1,200).
That left a pretty hefty responsibility on the shoulders of Domantas Sabonis, who finally appeared to buckle a bit during their first-round loss to the Warriors. His 0.7 playoff box plus/minus fell way short of his 5.8 in the regular season.
With picks at 24, 38 and 54, Sacramento can pursue multiple priorities, but one of them should be some frontcourt help for Sabonis.
San Antonio Spurs
Draft Victor Wembanyama
This is the easiest slide of this exercise.
As soon as it was announced that the San Antonio Spurs had landed the top pick in the draft, the obvious priority was the addition of Victor Wembanyama.
Everything else is secondary.
Of course, barring a trade, that top overall pick isn't the only one San Antonio will make this year. The Spurs also have Nos. 33 and 44. And given the seeming lack of star power already on the roster, the best-player-available approach should be applied to those second-rounders.
Toronto Raptors
Draft a Guard
With the potential of Fred VanVleet declining his player option and leaving the Toronto Raptors looming, the team could be looking for some backcourt talent in the draft.
Of course, barring a trade, the Raptors won't have multiple shots at checking that box. Right now, the only pick they have is No. 13.
Thanks to the depth of this draft, they can still find real talent there. Cason Wallace, Nick Smith Jr. and Kobe Bufkin, among others, could all be available at that spot.
Utah Jazz
Draft a Guard (and Maybe Move Up For One)
A star turn from Lauri Markkanen and Walker Kessler starting his career much further along than expected could change the timeline of the Utah Jazz's rebuild. Even Ochai Agbaji showed some flashes of upside on the wing.
And while Talen Horton-Tucker had his moments as the team's lead playmaker, that feels like the most obvious area to upgrade.
The Jazz might be able to do that with the No. 9 pick, but they'd have a better shot by packaging that with some combination of No. 16, No. 28 or something else from their trove of future assets to move up in the first round.
Washington Wizards
Best Player Available
The rumor mill is already churning something fierce when it comes to a potential Bradley Beal trade. If a deal materializes there, the Washington Wizards will almost certainly lean into a full-scale rebuild.
But even if the three-time All-Star remains on the roster, Washington isn't really in a position to be picky.
There are no sub-25, surefire future stars on this roster, which means the Wizards should be looking for anyone they think might fit that description.
That's harder to do with picks 8, 42 and 59 than it might be if Washington was in the top five, but it's not impossible. And a Beal trade could help them move up, too.