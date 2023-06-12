Video: Nick Taylor Sinks 72-Foot Eagle Putt to Win 2023 RBC Canadian Open in Playoff

Video: Nick Taylor Sinks 72-Foot Eagle Putt to Win 2023 RBC Canadian Open in PlayoffJune 12, 2023
The 2023 Canadian Open came to a dramatic conclusion on Sunday as Nick Taylor sank a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to defeat Tommy Fleetwood and earn his third PGA Tour victory:
With the win, Taylor is now the first Canadian golfer to be victorious at the Canadian Open since 1954:
PGA TOUR @PGATOUR
O Canada! 🇨🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/ntaylorgolf59?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NTaylorGolf59</a> becomes the first Canadian winner <a href="https://twitter.com/RBCCanadianOpen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RBCCanadianOpen</a> since 1954! 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/w8iwduB4Eh">pic.twitter.com/w8iwduB4Eh</a>
Taylor shot 6-under 66 in the final round on Sunday, which left him tied with Fleetwood atop the leaderboard at -17 overall. The two of them went back and forth on the first three playoff holes before the 35-year-old closed the show with his mind-blowing putt, which was the longest of his career.
Sunday's win continues a solid 2023 season for Taylor, as he also finished as runner-up at the WM Phoenix Open in February.
Next up on the PGA Tour schedule is the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club starting on Thursday.