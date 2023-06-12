X

Video: Nick Taylor Sinks 72-Foot Eagle Putt to Win 2023 RBC Canadian Open in Playoff

Doric SamJune 12, 2023

TORONTO, ONTARIO - JUNE 11: Nick Taylor of Canada celebrates with his caddie after making an eagle putt on the 4th playoff hole to win the RBC Canadian Open at Oakdale Golf & Country Club on June 11, 2023 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The 2023 Canadian Open came to a dramatic conclusion on Sunday as Nick Taylor sank a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole to defeat Tommy Fleetwood and earn his third PGA Tour victory:

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

NICK TAYLOR WITH A 72-FEET PUTT FOR THE WIN 😱<br><br>WOW.<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/PGATOUR?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PGATOUR</a>)<a href="https://t.co/r5YifxXQF5">pic.twitter.com/r5YifxXQF5</a>

RBC Canadian Open @RBCCanadianOpen

Final Nick Taylor put to win the RBC Canadian Open <a href="https://t.co/lxGLLp3WvG">pic.twitter.com/lxGLLp3WvG</a>

With the win, Taylor is now the first Canadian golfer to be victorious at the Canadian Open since 1954:

PGA TOUR @PGATOUR

O Canada! 🇨🇦<a href="https://twitter.com/ntaylorgolf59?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NTaylorGolf59</a> becomes the first Canadian winner <a href="https://twitter.com/RBCCanadianOpen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RBCCanadianOpen</a> since 1954! 🏆 <a href="https://t.co/w8iwduB4Eh">pic.twitter.com/w8iwduB4Eh</a>

RBC Canadian Open @RBCCanadianOpen

A 72 foot putt from <a href="https://twitter.com/ntaylorgolf59?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ntaylorgolf59</a> on the 4th playoff hole ends the Canadian winless draught at the RBC Canadian Open 🇨🇦 <a href="https://t.co/9yCcDz9XQu">https://t.co/9yCcDz9XQu</a>

Taylor shot 6-under 66 in the final round on Sunday, which left him tied with Fleetwood atop the leaderboard at -17 overall. The two of them went back and forth on the first three playoff holes before the 35-year-old closed the show with his mind-blowing putt, which was the longest of his career.

Sunday's win continues a solid 2023 season for Taylor, as he also finished as runner-up at the WM Phoenix Open in February.

Next up on the PGA Tour schedule is the U.S. Open at Los Angeles Country Club starting on Thursday.

