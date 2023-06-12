5 Fights We Need to See After UFC 289

0 of 5

Cooper Neill /Zuffa LLC

UFC 289 may not have been the most stacked card we've ever seen, but it opened the door to some big fights—including two title fights.

The event went down in Vancouver, British, Columbia on Saturday night. Headlining honors went to Amanda Nunes—the greatest female fighter in MMA history—and Irene Aldana. Nunes, who holds the bantamweight and featherweight belts, was attempting to defend the former title and ultimately did so with a clear-cut unanimous decision.

The most significant moment of the night occurred after her win, however, when she announced her retirement from competition, clearing the way for two of the many women she's walloped to fight for the vacant belt.

Nunes' fellow Brazilian Charles Olivera also set himself up for a title shot with a win at UFC 289. A former lightweight champion and one of the greatest fighters in the division's history, he was returning for the first time since he lost the title to Islam Makhachev last year.

His comeback was a resounding success, as he battered the streaking Beneil Dariush to a first-round TKO win in the co-main event.

Beyond the top two fights, UFC 289 was definitely short on big names. However, Canadian welterweight prospect Mike Malott set himself up for a big opportunity, choking out Adam Fugitt in round two.

Here are the fights we'd like to see next for the stars of the card.