76ers Rumors: Bobby Jackson to Join Nick Nurse's Coaching Staff; Rico Hines Linked

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly hiring Bobby Jackson to serve as an assistant on new head coach Nick Nurse's staff, according to NBA reporter Marc Steinp and ESPN's James Ham.

Stein added that Toronto Raptors developmental coach Rico Hines is also being considered for Nurse's staff.

Jackson, 50, last worked as the head coach for the NBA G League's Stockton Kings. He's also worked as both an assistant coach and player development coach for the Sacramento Kings (2011-12 to 2012-13, 2018-19 to 2020-21).

The Stockton Kings were a G League-best 25-7 last season.

He also played 12 seasons in the NBA with the Denver Nuggets, Minnesota Timberwolves, Kings, Memphis Grizzlies, New Orleans Hornets and Houston Rockets, averaging 9.7 points and 2.6 assists per game in his career.

He was the 2002-03 Sixth Man of the Year award winner while playing for the Kings, averaging a career-best 15.2 points per game that season.

He's a solid addition to Nurse's staff and his background as a player should help to replace Sam Cassell, who worked under Doc Rivers in Philadelphia last season before departing for the Boston Celtics.

Hines, 45, worked as an assistant coach and director of player development for the Kings in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. He also worked as an assistant and athletic development assistant for the Golden State Warriors and spent last season as the player development coach in Toronto under Nurse.

The Sixers will have a new look next season with Nurse in charge, and the looming free agency of James Harden could further shake up an organization looking to remain contenders behind reigning MVP Joel Embiid.

The Sixers have now been eliminated in the second round of the playoffs in five of the past six seasons. Nurse and his new coaching staff will be charged with leading the Sixers to new heights.