Bills' Von Miller: Knee Is 'Healed Up' After Knee Injury, Expects to Avoid PUP List

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

Buffalo Bills star Von Miller isn't expecting to open training camp on the physically unable to perform list as he continues to recover from the torn ACL he suffered in 2022.

"I have good information from my doctor and my knee is all healed up," he said, per the Buffalo News' Ryan O'Halloran. "It's all about me and how confident I can be (over) the next three months."

Miller added his focus at this point is " transitioning back into a football player and not just a guy who is rehabbing and getting my leg strong."

The eight-time Pro Bowler told 9News' Mike Klis earlier this month he thought he'd be back to 100 percent in time for Week 1 against the New York Jets. He remained conservative, though, and added his 2023 debut "won't be any longer than Week 6."

Being on the PUP list when the season opens would require Miller to miss a minimum of four games. That window had been six games prior to the start of the 2022 season.

The Bills made a major statement when they signed Miller to a six-year, $120 million contract last offseason, and he held up his end of the bargain when healthy. Through his first 11 games, he had eight sacks and 10 tackles for loss.

Buffalo can count on the 34-year-old rejoining the defense at some point, either during training camp or after the regular season kicks off. That didn't stop the front office from hedging its bets a bit by signing Leonard Floyd to a one-year contract.

Floyd has registered at least nine sacks in each of the last three seasons, so he'll provide great depth behind Miller in the front seven or hold things down on the edge until Miller is healthy enough to suit up.