College Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Sunday

Some additional tickets to Omaha were punched on the third day of the NCAA Division I Baseball Super Regionals, but Monday baseball is also on the table.

The day featured action from Baton Rouge, Charlottesville, Eugene, Hattiesburg, Stanford and Winston-Salem, and runs were not hard to come by. The opening four games featured 61 total runs, including some towering home runs and well-executed small ball.

Here's how the third day of this weekend's best-of-three Super Regionals turned out.

Sunday Results

Baton Rouge Super Regional

No. 5 LSU vs No. 12 Kentucky 6:00 E.T.

Charlottesville Super Regional

No. 7 Virginia 12, Duke 2

Eugene Super Regional

Oral Roberts vs Oregon 6:00 E.T.

Hattiesburg Super Regional

Southern Miss 5, Tennessee 3

Tennessee 8, Southern Miss 4

Stanford Super Regional

Texas vs No. 8 Stanford 9:00 E.T.

Winston-Salem Super Regional

No. 1 Wake Forest 22, No. 16 Alabama 5

Full bracket available at NCAA.com.

Edgington's Complete Game sends Cavaliers to Omaha

With a winner-take-all super regional game facing the Virginia Cavaliers, head coach Brian Connors gave the start to Brian Edgington.

The graduate student, on his third different collegiate team, delivered a clutch complete game performance, allowing two earned runs and striking out 11 Blue Devils in a 12-2 Virginia victory.

A five-run second inning and a four-run sixth inning did most of the damage. Kyle Teel led the offense with four RBI's.

The Cavaliers are staring at a showdown with Florida in Omaha.

Demon Deacons Dominate, Advance to Omaha

Wake Forest is heading to the College World Series for the first time since 1955, and they achieved this by putting on a show.

The Demon Deacons put up 22 runs and cruised to a 22-5 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, further establishing their legacy as the top seed in the tournament.

Just one day after narrowly defeating Alabama to take Game 1, Wake Forest scored in six of their nine innings, including a three-run first inning, five runs in the third and six runs in the eighth.

Brock Wilken, who is rated among the top eligible players for the 2023 MLB Draft, smashed three home runs, the last of which made him the ACC home run king.

Danny Corona hit two of his own four-baggers and had a team high six RBI's. Six Demon Deacons in total hit home runs.

Josh Hartle earned the victory, tossing six innings while allowing four earned runs and one walk, all while striking out 11 Alabama batters.

Tennessee and Southern Miss Split Doubleheader

Game one of the Hattiesburg Super Regional took 22 hours to complete.

Saturday's contest was halted in the fourth inning with Southern Miss leading 4-0 over Tennesee. When the team's resumed at noon on Sunday, a lot of baseball awaited them.

The Golden Eagles held on to win 5-3 in the opening game, and a 3 p.m. start for Game 2 put them in a position to reach Omaha for the first time since 2009. Instead, an early 4-0 lead evaporated at the hands of the Volunteers, and an 8-4 victory for Tennessee set up a winner-take-all game three for Monday.

Each team used five pitchers across the two games, but it's safe to say that the Volunteers will have fresher arms. Tennessee rode starting pitcher Chase Dollander for eight innings and 111 pitches in Game 2, saving the bullpen for the decisive third game.