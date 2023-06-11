C.J. Mosley Says Jets Want to Have Target on Their Back After Aaron Rodgers Trade

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The New York Jets' Super Bowl odds skyrocketed after they traded for Aaron Rodgers in April.

Some might say that boost comes with a target on the Jets' backs. Linebacker C.J. Mosley says that's all part of the plan, ESPN's Rich Cimini reported.

"That's exactly what we want," Mosley said. "We want people to give us everything they have. We want to go to other people's stadium and hear every single thing they have to say so we can shut them up after the game is over. That's what it's going to take to win a Super Bowl. That's what it's going to take to grow as a team."

Mosley has more reasons than the acquisition of a 10-time Pro Bowler to have high hopes for New York's upcoming campaign. The Jets' defense already improved last year, leading the NFL with 4.8 yards allowed per play and allowing the fourth-fewest points among all teams.

Now that the Jets brought back Quincy Williams, New York can continue expecting to run one of the best defensive corps in the league. Veteran Kwon Alexander remains unsigned, but Mosley has shown confidence in the rest of the team's linebacker depth, which includes 2021 fifth-round draft pick Jamien Sherwood.

"Just seeing growth, him trusting his game, he knows this defense inside and out," Mosley told amNY's Nick Faria about Sherwood. "Going into this camp, we have a lot of players looking to break out and get some playtime."

New players are getting that chance in part thanks to the structure of Rodgers' deal, which means the star quarterback currently counts just $1.21 million against the cap in 2023. That stands in sharp contrast to Mosley, whose $21.48 million cap hit is the largest in New York.

The Jets recently spoke with Mosley's agent about restructuring that deal, according to The Athletic's Zack Rosenblatt.