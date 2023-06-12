Buying or Selling Latest NBA Trade and Offseason Rumors

1 of 5

Cameron Browne/NBAE via Getty Images

Anfernee Simons has developed into a borderline star during his five years in Portland, a three-level scorer who continues to get better every season.

The young shooting guard averaged 21.1 points, 2.6 rebounds, 4.1 assists and shot 37.7 percent from three in his first season as a full-time starter and is under contract for the next three years at a very reasonable $77.7 million.

Despite his blend of current production, upside and contract, the Blazers are apparently willing to move off of the 24-year-old if it means adding more veteran talent around Damian Lillard.

As The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor noted: "My league sources say that Portland's interest in building around Lillard is genuine. The front office is exploring deals for the No. 3 pick, and it's also open to moving Anfernee Simons."

Opposing teams should be interested in bringing Simons on board, especially since his age fits with a rebuilding squad, yet his experience going into Year 6 can help a contender as well.

There's also a fair amount of talent left untapped, as Simons still only has 97 career starts under his belt and has been forced to take a back seat to players like Lillard, CJ McCollum, Norman Powell, Rodney Hood and Gary Trent Jr. throughout his tenure in Portland.

Giving him a bigger offensive role could turn Simons into an All-Star.

We can debate on whether trading Simons, the No. 3 overall pick and other assets to build around a soon-to-be 33-year-old Lillard is the right thing to do, but it does appear to be the plan in Portland for now.

Buy or Sell: Buy the Blazers willing to move Simons in a deal for veteran talent.