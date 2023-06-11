X

    Charles Oliveira Breaks UFC Record with Most Awarded Post-Fight Prize Money Bonuses

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 11, 2023

    VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA - JUNE 09: Charles Oliveira of Brazil poses on the scale during the UFC 289 official weigh-in at the Westin Bayshore on June 09, 2023 in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
    Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

    Charles Oliveira made history with his first-round TKO of Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 on Saturday.

    The Brazilian earned a Performance of the Night bonus along with Mike Malott and Steve Erceg. MMA Fighting's Jed Meshew noted his 19 career post-fight bonuses are the most ever for a UFC fighter.

    ESPN MMA @espnmma

    Charles Oliveira received his 19th post-fight bonus, a new UFC record 👏<br><br>SHOW HIM THE MONEY 💵 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/UFC289?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#UFC289</a> <a href="https://t.co/f9gVqP2wRw">pic.twitter.com/f9gVqP2wRw</a>

