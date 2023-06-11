Charles Oliveira Breaks UFC Record with Most Awarded Post-Fight Prize Money Bonuses

Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Charles Oliveira made history with his first-round TKO of Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 on Saturday.

The Brazilian earned a Performance of the Night bonus along with Mike Malott and Steve Erceg. MMA Fighting's Jed Meshew noted his 19 career post-fight bonuses are the most ever for a UFC fighter.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

