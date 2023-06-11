X

    Teofimo Lopez Says He 'Retired at the Top' After Win vs. Taylor, Thanks Boxing on IG

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 11, 2023

    NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 10: Teofimo Lopez walks to the ring before his WBO junior welterweight championship fight against Josh Taylor, at The Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on June 10, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images)
    Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

    Teofimo Lopez is stepping away from boxing at age 25.

    Lopez shockingly announced his retirement on social media early Sunday morning following his win over Josh Taylor.

    Michael Benson @MichaelBensonn

    ‼️ Teofimo Lopez insisting he is now retired from boxing following his win over Josh Taylor… <a href="https://t.co/S651SFDGAJ">pic.twitter.com/S651SFDGAJ</a>

    After a shaky performance against Sandor Martin last December, Lopez returned in peak form against Taylor, breezing to a unanimous decision victory that earned him the WBO and The Ring light welterweight titles. It didn't take long after his triumph for Lopez to hint he might be stepping away from the sport.

    "I need to take a break," Lopez said, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN. "I'm tired of everybody bullying me. I'm young. I'm a kid, too, at heart. I think y'all need to go after the Devin Haneys, the Shakurs, the Tyson Furys and all that."

    Sky Sports Boxing @SkySportsBoxing

    "𝗪𝗵𝗮𝘁'𝘀 𝗻𝗲𝘅𝘁? 𝗜'𝗹𝗹 𝗺𝗮𝘆𝗯𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝘁𝗶𝗿𝗲!"🤯<br><br>Teofimo Lopez says he needs a break and will consider hanging up his gloves because he "doesn't get loved enough..."💔 <a href="https://t.co/oXiGr5SJw9">pic.twitter.com/oXiGr5SJw9</a>

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

    For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.

    Teofimo Lopez Says He 'Retired at the Top' After Win vs. Taylor, Thanks Boxing on IG
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon