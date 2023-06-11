Teofimo Lopez Says He 'Retired at the Top' After Win vs. Taylor, Thanks Boxing on IG

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Teofimo Lopez is stepping away from boxing at age 25.

Lopez shockingly announced his retirement on social media early Sunday morning following his win over Josh Taylor.

After a shaky performance against Sandor Martin last December, Lopez returned in peak form against Taylor, breezing to a unanimous decision victory that earned him the WBO and The Ring light welterweight titles. It didn't take long after his triumph for Lopez to hint he might be stepping away from the sport.

"I need to take a break," Lopez said, per Michael Rothstein of ESPN. "I'm tired of everybody bullying me. I'm young. I'm a kid, too, at heart. I think y'all need to go after the Devin Haneys, the Shakurs, the Tyson Furys and all that."

