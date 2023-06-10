Raiders' Josh Jacobs Sends Cryptic Tweet amid Contract Dispute After Franchise Tag

Chris Unger/Getty Images

The ongoing saga between Raiders' star running back Josh Jacobs and the organization continued Saturday.

Jacobs, 25, is in the middle of a contract dispute with Las Vegas after it decided to place the franchise tag on him on March 6 following the best season of his career. The Raiders were forced into that position since they decided not to pick up the fifth-year option on Jacobs' rookie deal.

And now, the 2022 First-Team All-Pro selection is taking a stand, having not yet signed the franchise tender. He took to Twitter Saturday to express that he's doing this for the future generation of running backs entering the league.

With the franchise tag placed on him, Jacobs would be set to earn a little over $10 million next year, leaving him as the seventh-highest paid running back in the NFL. It's been reported that he could command as much as $15 million a year as a free agent, placing him among the three-highest paid players at the position.

The Raiders have been unwilling to dish out that type of cash as paying running backs has always been a bit taboo around the league. Multiple stars such as Jacobs, Dallas' Tony Pollard and New York's Saquon Barkley have all had the franchise tags placed on them in lieu of a long-term deal.

Now, Las Vegas is set to begin OTAs on Monday without its star. Jacobs is not allowed to practice without signing the franchise tag, but he has been staying in shape while away from the team, according to reports.

Jacobs was electric in 2022, leading the NFL in rushing yards with 1,653 to go along with 12 touchdowns, both career-highs. He also had 53 receptions and 400 receiving yards, another career-best.