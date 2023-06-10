Belmont Stakes 2023 Payout: Prize Money Purse and Triple Crown Order of Finish

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

The final leg of the 2023 Triple Crown series has wrapped in Elmont, New York, and Arcangelo has won it as a relative 7-1 long shot. He won over the heavy favorite Forte, who made a strong late surge to finish second.



Tapit Trice finished third, followed by Hit Show and Angel of Empire, who finished in a dead heat for fourth place.



Preakness winner National Treasure led early and for much of the race before jockey Javier Castellano steered Arcangelo between National Treasure and the rail to surge ahead late.



Castellano had never previously won the Belmont Stakes but he now has his second victory in this year's Triple Crown series. Castellano also won the Kentucky Derby atop Mage, who took third in the Preakness and didn't run in Saturday's field.



There was no Triple Crown champion this year, but Arcangelo and Castellano were still a part of history on Saturday. They helped trainer Jena M. Antonucci become the first woman to train a winner of a Triple Crown race.



"I don't know that we have words right now," Antonucci told Fox Sports' Tom Rinaldi during the post-race broadcast. "...If you can't find a seat at the table, make your own table.



The race was a historic moment for Antonucci and thoroughbred racing in general. Her team will take home the winner's share of the prize pool and will reward bettors who took a chance on Arcangelo.



Let's take a look at the order of finish and what each race team will receive for their share of the $1.5 million prize purse.



Order of Finish and Prize Purse



1. Arcangelo - $900,000



2. Forte - $270,000



3. Tapit Trice - $150,000



4 (DH). - Hit Show, Angel of Empire $75,000



5. - $45,000



Payouts

Win: Arcangelo; $17.80, $7.20, $4.90



Place: Forte; $4.30, $3.30

Show: Tapit Trice; $4.10

Exacta: $34



Trifecta: $133.24

Superfecta (Angel of Empire): $190.15

Superfecta (Hit Show): $292.50