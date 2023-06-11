X

    College Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Saturday

    Jack MurrayJune 11, 2023

    Wake Forest pitcher Sean Sullivan reacts after winning an NCAA college baseball tournament super regional game against Alabama, Saturday, June 10, 2023, in Winston-Salem, N.C. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley)
    AP Photo/Matt Kelley

    The first tickets were punched for a trip to Omaha on Saturday, while several other teams put themselves within a game.

    It was a full slate of matchups on Day Two of the Super Regionals, with Baton Rouge, Hattiesburg, Stanford and Winston-Salem seeing their first action.

    Here's how the second day of this weekend's best-of-three Super Regionals turned out.

    Saturday Results

    Baton Rouge Super Regional

    No. 5 LSU vs No. 12 Kentucky 9:06 E.T. (Delayed)

    Charlottesville Super Regional

    No. 7 Virginia 14, Duke 4

    Eugene Super Regional

    Oral Roberts vs Oregon 9:00 E.T.

    Fort Worth Super Regional

    No. 14 Indiana State vs TCU 6:00 E.T.

    Gainesville Super Regional

    No. 2 Florida 4, No. 15 South Carolina 0

    Hattiesburg Super Regional

    College Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Saturday
    Southern Miss vs Tennessee (Suspended)

    Stanford Super Regional

    Texas 7 vs No. 8 Stanford 5

    Winston-Salem Super Regional

    No. 1 Wake Forest 5, vs No. 16 Alabama 4

    Cavaliers force third game in Charlottesville

    With their backs against the wall, the Virginia Cavaliers were not prepared to bow out easy.

    Following a heartbreaking 5-4 loss to Duke the night before, Virginia was ready to go from the second pitch. Griff O'Ferrall launched his first home run of the season to set the tone.

    Virginia Baseball @UVABaseball

    🚦𝙍𝙚𝙖𝙙𝙮. 𝙎𝙚𝙩. 𝙂𝙤.<br><br>📺 ESPN | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHoos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHoos</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/RoadToOmaha?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#RoadToOmaha</a> <a href="https://t.co/XwKAKkJ3nY">pic.twitter.com/XwKAKkJ3nY</a>

    A balanced offensive attack that saw the Cavaliers score in six of their nine at-bats led the team to the 14-4 victory, although the true dagger shot came in the fifth inning when Ethan Anderson hit a 410-foot three-run blast.

    Virginia Baseball @UVABaseball

    WE HAVE LIFTOFF!!!🚀<br><br>410-foot blast by Ethan Anderson gives us a 7-3 lead in the 5th! <br><br>📺: ESPN | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoHoos?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoHoos</a> <a href="https://t.co/mRLFM0aC2z">pic.twitter.com/mRLFM0aC2z</a>

    The Cavaliers also saw a strong pitching performance from Connelly Early, as the junior transfer from Army notched his 12th victory of the season.

    Virginia Baseball @UVABaseball

    👏👏👏 <a href="https://twitter.com/ConnellyEarly?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ConnellyEarly</a> 👏👏👏 <a href="https://t.co/JHzl33g5Y0">pic.twitter.com/JHzl33g5Y0</a>

    Top-ranked Demon Deacons inch closer to Omaha

    It was never comfortable, but Wake Forest will have two opportunities to clinch its first trip to the College World Series since 1955.

    The game saw six home runs between the two teams, but Wake Forest had just a little bit more as they came away with the 5-4 victory over No. 16 Alabama.

    The Demon Deacons got off to a three-run lead after two innings, but after four, it was three-all. Alabama nearly got out of the fifth with no additional runs against, but a check-swing gave Danny Corona another chance and he delivered.

    Wake Forest Baseball @WakeBaseball

    IT'S CORONA TIME. DEACS LEAD. <a href="https://twitter.com/DC7Jr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DC7Jr</a> ⚡️<br><br>💻 <a href="https://t.co/WVEeIif69A">https://t.co/WVEeIif69A</a> ($) <a href="https://t.co/hcMMb1v0MF">pic.twitter.com/hcMMb1v0MF</a>

    An RBI-single the next inning from Adam Cecere extended the lead to 5-3, but Caden Rose's second home run of the day put the Crimson Tide within one in the eighth. Despite the pressure, southpaw Sean Sullivan held on to secure the victory for Wake Forest.

    Wake Forest Baseball @WakeBaseball

    IT'S CORONA TIME. DEACS LEAD. @DC7Jr ⚡️

💻 https://t.co/WVEeIif69A ($) pic.twitter.com/hcMMb1v0MF

    Gators eliminate Gamecocks to reach College World Series

    Florida had a chance to reach Omaha for the first time since 2018, and starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep understood the assignment.

    The righty tossed eight scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks with a sky-high 13 strikeouts and led the No. 2 Gators to a 4-0 victory over No. 15 South Carolina.

    Florida Gators Baseball @GatorsBB

    WE'RE HEADED TO OMAHA!!!!!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoGators?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoGators</a> // 📺 ESPNews <a href="https://t.co/TadUhP6RR0">pic.twitter.com/TadUhP6RR0</a>

    Florida Gators Baseball @GatorsBB

    🐊 OMAHA BOUND 🐊<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoGators?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoGators</a> <a href="https://t.co/4nos8He51A">pic.twitter.com/4nos8He51A</a>

    A two-run double from Colby Halter provided all the run support that Florida needed, but a third RBI for Halter and an RBI-single from Josh Rivera provided the extra cushion.

    Florida Gators Baseball @GatorsBB

    No let down.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/GoGators?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#GoGators</a> // 📺 ESPNews <a href="https://t.co/kHKQ9aJ6iM">pic.twitter.com/kHKQ9aJ6iM</a>

    The Gators became the first team in 2023 to clinch a trip to Omaha and are 7-1 in the NCAA Tournament.

    Late rally lifts Texas over Stanford

    Stanford was sitting on a three-run lead entering the ninth inning, but Texas was ready to pounce.

    The Longhorns loaded the bases and scored five runs to take a 7-5 lead and didn't look back, taking a 1-0 series lead. They five runs scored came from a combination of one hit, one error, a fielders choice and five free passes.

    Danny Davis @_dannydavis

    Down 5-2 to open the ninth inning, Texas has taken a 7-5 lead on Porter Brown's two-out, two-run single. I guess this is what the Longhorns call "Texas Fight." <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a>

    Texas Baseball @TexasBaseball

    DOWNTOWN DELIVERS!<a href="https://twitter.com/PorterBrown_27?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PorterBrown_27</a>'s two-out knock scores two and Texas takes the lead, 7-5, in the 9th!<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/HookEm?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#HookEm</a> <a href="https://t.co/6dcfCKzRId">pic.twitter.com/6dcfCKzRId</a>

    Before this point, the Cardinal had lead since the sixth inning and had not trailed at any point in the game. Stanford will now need to win two straight to advance to Omaha, while the Longhorns have two potential opportunities.