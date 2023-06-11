College Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Saturday

AP Photo/Matt Kelley

The first tickets were punched for a trip to Omaha on Saturday, while several other teams put themselves within a game.

It was a full slate of matchups on Day Two of the Super Regionals, with Baton Rouge, Hattiesburg, Stanford and Winston-Salem seeing their first action.

Here's how the second day of this weekend's best-of-three Super Regionals turned out.

Saturday Results

Baton Rouge Super Regional

No. 5 LSU vs No. 12 Kentucky 9:06 E.T. (Delayed)

Charlottesville Super Regional

No. 7 Virginia 14, Duke 4

Eugene Super Regional

Oral Roberts vs Oregon 9:00 E.T.

Fort Worth Super Regional

No. 14 Indiana State vs TCU 6:00 E.T.

Gainesville Super Regional

No. 2 Florida 4, No. 15 South Carolina 0

Hattiesburg Super Regional

Southern Miss vs Tennessee (Suspended)

Stanford Super Regional

Texas 7 vs No. 8 Stanford 5

Winston-Salem Super Regional

No. 1 Wake Forest 5, vs No. 16 Alabama 4

Full bracket available at NCAA.com.

Cavaliers force third game in Charlottesville

With their backs against the wall, the Virginia Cavaliers were not prepared to bow out easy.

Following a heartbreaking 5-4 loss to Duke the night before, Virginia was ready to go from the second pitch. Griff O'Ferrall launched his first home run of the season to set the tone.

A balanced offensive attack that saw the Cavaliers score in six of their nine at-bats led the team to the 14-4 victory, although the true dagger shot came in the fifth inning when Ethan Anderson hit a 410-foot three-run blast.

The Cavaliers also saw a strong pitching performance from Connelly Early, as the junior transfer from Army notched his 12th victory of the season.

Top-ranked Demon Deacons inch closer to Omaha

It was never comfortable, but Wake Forest will have two opportunities to clinch its first trip to the College World Series since 1955.

The game saw six home runs between the two teams, but Wake Forest had just a little bit more as they came away with the 5-4 victory over No. 16 Alabama.

The Demon Deacons got off to a three-run lead after two innings, but after four, it was three-all. Alabama nearly got out of the fifth with no additional runs against, but a check-swing gave Danny Corona another chance and he delivered.

An RBI-single the next inning from Adam Cecere extended the lead to 5-3, but Caden Rose's second home run of the day put the Crimson Tide within one in the eighth. Despite the pressure, southpaw Sean Sullivan held on to secure the victory for Wake Forest.

Gators eliminate Gamecocks to reach College World Series

Florida had a chance to reach Omaha for the first time since 2018, and starting pitcher Hurston Waldrep understood the assignment.

The righty tossed eight scoreless innings, allowing three hits and two walks with a sky-high 13 strikeouts and led the No. 2 Gators to a 4-0 victory over No. 15 South Carolina.

A two-run double from Colby Halter provided all the run support that Florida needed, but a third RBI for Halter and an RBI-single from Josh Rivera provided the extra cushion.

The Gators became the first team in 2023 to clinch a trip to Omaha and are 7-1 in the NCAA Tournament.

Late rally lifts Texas over Stanford

Stanford was sitting on a three-run lead entering the ninth inning, but Texas was ready to pounce.

The Longhorns loaded the bases and scored five runs to take a 7-5 lead and didn't look back, taking a 1-0 series lead. They five runs scored came from a combination of one hit, one error, a fielders choice and five free passes.

Before this point, the Cardinal had lead since the sixth inning and had not trailed at any point in the game. Stanford will now need to win two straight to advance to Omaha, while the Longhorns have two potential opportunities.