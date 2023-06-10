Manchester City Completes Historic Treble as Fans Laud UCL Hero Rodri vs. Inter

Simon Stacpoole/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Thanks to a 68th-minute goal by midfielder Rodri, Manchester City defeated Inter Milan 1-0 in the UEFA Champions Final on Saturday and become only the second English football team to win the treble.

After winning the English Premier League with 89 points this season and beating rival Manchester United 2-1 in the FA Cup Final, City needed a Champions League Final win to complete the second treble in English football history, joining the 1998-99 Manchester United squad.

Many marveled at City's historic treble on Twitter, in addition to applauding Pep Guardiola for becoming only the second manager to accomplish the feat twice in Europe:

City were playing in only their second-ever UCL Final, and they broke through with their first Champions League title by virtue of a timely Rodri goal.

Rodri broke the tie in a tightly contested affair during the second half when the ball came toward him near the top of the box, and he curved it around two Inter defenders:

The 26-year-old midfielder from Spain scored only two league goals this season, but on Saturday he netted what was by far the biggest goal of his career.

Manchester City fans celebrated across the globe and heaped praise on their hero on social media:

With their win, City became the third different EPL team to win the UCL in the past five years, joining Liverpool and Chelsea.

As for Inter, they were denied their eighth all-time UCL or European Cup title and are now a runner-up for the fifth time.

Even in defeat, Inter Milan have the second-most Champions League or European Cup titles ever, behind only Real Madrid's 14.

Inter were playing in their first UEFA Champions League title since 2010, which was also the last time they won the title.

City have been the Premier League's dominant team in recent years, winning three consecutive EPL titles and five of the past six, and while they were never able to parlay that into UCL glory, the drought is finally over.