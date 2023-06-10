NBA Draft 2023 Rumors: 'Most Teams' Have Brandon Miller Rated Above Scoot Henderson

AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Signs continue to point toward Alabama forward Brandon Miller being the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft.

Per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, most teams he's talked to have Miller over NBA G League Ignite guard Scoot Henderson, who was long considered the No. 2 prospect in this draft before the SEC Player of the Year apparently seized that title.

"Most NBA teams we've spoken with have Miller over Henderson on their draft board, and it wouldn't surprise anyone if that is the direction the Hornets go on draft night," Givony wrote.

That line of thinking aligns with recent reports. Of note, Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer wrote that "all indications suggest the Hornets are leaning toward Miller with this choice as a partner for LaMelo Ball."

Per the NBA Mock Draft Database, Henderson had been the No. 2 player on the consensus big board until May 19, when Miller moved into that spot. Givony provided an idea as to why the two players swapped.

"Had Henderson made a better case for himself with the way he evolved this past season for G League Ignite in terms of his decision-making, perimeter shooting and defensive intensity, there would be a better argument to try to make the backcourt pairing of him and LaMelo Ball work in the long term.

"Many NBA executives say they were disappointed in what they saw from Henderson this season in repeated viewings, which will likely cause him to fall to No. 3 unless he blows the Hornets away in their private workout."

Henderson will work out with the Charlotte Hornets on Sunday, so he still has time to make a great case to go No. 2. Miller will follow him up on Tuesday.

The 6'3" Henderson posted 17.6 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds in the G League. The 6'9" Miller averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game during his one year at Alabama, earning consensus All-American and SEC Player of the Year honors.