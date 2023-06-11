The 5 Best Opponents for Josh Taylor After Loss To Teofimo Lopez

0 of 5

Mikey Williams/Top Rank Inc via Getty Images

Sometimes it doesn't work out the way everyone expects it to.

Favored heading into his high-profile fight against Teofimo Lopez, Josh Taylor lost to Teofimo Lopez by unanimous decision Saturday night at Madison Square Garden. With his first professional defeat, the 32-year-old also fumbled away the WBO and lineal junior welterweight championships to the brash trash-talking Lopez.

"No excuses," Taylor said after the fight. "It wasn't my best. The better man won tonight. I've got no excuses. I fought to the best of my ability. He was better than me tonight. It is what it is. Congratulations to Teofimo."

Having not fought since early 2022, Taylor looked rusty against the younger, more agile Lopez, who took advantage and cruised to victory by scores of 115-113, 115-113 and 117-111 from all three judges.

The defeat prompted the B/R combat team to ponder some of the options he might have when it comes time for him to return to the ring later this year or sometime in 2024.

