College Baseball Super Regionals 2023: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Friday

Heading into the weekend, 16 schools were two wins away from the Men's College World Series.

Now, with the opening of the Super Regionals on Friday, several teams are already one step closer to a trip to Omaha.

Here's how the first day of this weekend's best-of-three Super Regionals is shaking out so far.

Friday Results

Charlottesville Super Regional

Duke 5, No. 7 Virginia 4

Fort Worth Super Regional

No. 14 Indiana State 1, TCU 4

Full bracket available at NCAA.com.

Nationally ranked Cavaliers upset in Charlottesville

No. 7 Virginia came within inches of opening the Super Regionals with a walk-off win Friday.

Instead, Duke's Tyler Albright snagged Jake Gelof's fly ball at the fence to seal Duke's 5-4 road victory.

No. 7 Virginia boasted a nine-game winning streak at home heading into Friday, so it felt like the game was the Cavaliers' to lose as they headed into the eighth with a one-run lead.

Instead, Duke surged ahead with a two-run inning.

In the bottom of the eighth, Virginia's Kyle Teel reached second on an infield single and a stolen base. Blue Devils pitcher Fran Oschell III struck out the following batter and held the next two to flyouts to keep the Cavaliers from tying the game.

Gelof, who leads Virginia with 22 home runs, was at the plate with two runners on base when Albright made his game-saving catch. Freshman pitcher James Tallon earned the save for Duke, while Virginia closer Jay Woolfolk (2-1) was dealt his first loss of the season.

Horned Frogs continue hot streak with commanding Game 1 victory

One month ago, it didn't look like TCU would qualify for the NCAA tournament.

The Horned Frogs have since won 18 of their last 20 games, including the Big 12 baseball championship and a 20-5 blowout of No. 3 Arkansas in the NCAA Regionals last Sunday.

Add to that list a 4-1 win over No. 14 Indiana State to begin the Super Regionals on Friday.

TCU opened the scoring with third-inning home runs from Austin Davis and Cole Fontenelle to put the Sycamores in a 3-0 hole.

Starting pitcher Kole Klecker kept Indiana State off the scoreboard for seven innings, holding the Sycamores to just three hits while striking out nine.

Keegan Watson got his team on the board with a home run in the bottom of the ninth, but Indiana State's first Super Regional game ended with a swinging strikeout.