DeAndre Hopkins Shades Critics Who Say He's 'Old and Can't Get Open' amid FA Rumors

Norm Hall/Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins appears to be keeping a close eye on what people are saying about his game at this point in his career.

Responding to a post on Twitter highlighting his success last season, Hopkins cheekily wrote he's "old and cant get open" anymore.

This seems to be a direct response to a recent story from Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, who asked an anonymous team executive what Hopkins has left in the tank.

"Not much. He can't run anymore," the executive told Breer via text.

This doesn't seem to be a consensus opinion. A different executive gave Breer a strong scouting report for the three-time All-Pro wide receiver: "He's still a good player. Good route-runner, big, physical target that can play a ball in the air. He's still a threat."

Hopkins' market has been slow developing, to the point the Arizona Cardinals released him on May 26 rather than trying to wait out a trade.

His contract, which included a $19.45 million base salary and $30 million cap hit in 2023, made a trade virtually impossible at this point in the offseason unless a team was willing to extend or restructure the deal.

The 31-year-old is starting to generate interest as a free agent with visits to the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots set for next week, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Hopkins has been limited to only 19 games over the past two seasons combined. He had 64 receptions for 717 yards and three touchdowns in nine starts for the Cardinals in 2022.

Even if Hopkins is past his peak, last season indicated he can still be an impact receiver as he enters the next phase of his career.