Raiders Rumors: Hunter Renfrow Hasn't Drawn Any Trade Offers from Teams

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Hunter Renfrow has been the subject of trade rumors throughout the offseason, but the organization hasn't received any offers for the fifth-year pass-catcher, according to The Athletic's Tashan Reed.

Renfrow, 27, has been one of the most consistent receivers for Las Vegas over the past few years but is coming off the least productive season of his career as he played in just 10 games and finished with 36 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns, all career-low marks.

He suffered a concussion and oblique injuries last season that forced him to miss seven games but has fully recovered, per Reed.

When ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported in January that both Renfrow and tight end Darren Waller—now with the Giants—were likely on the trade block as the Raiders' brass looked to "aggressively tweak the roster," it was expected that Renfrow would get a lot of attention.

But so far, nothing has solidified on the trade market for a guy who was a Pro Bowler in 2021 when he was an injury replacement. That season he put up some eye-popping numbers, finishing with 103 receptions, 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns, all career highs.

He was a breakout star of that campaign after a solid first two years in the NFL and looked like he would've had another exciting season in 2022 as the No. 2 target behind Davante Adams if not for injuries.

So, it's certainly surprising that no teams have come calling for him yet. There's still plenty of time for something to materialize, however.

Renfrow was present and participating throughout Vegas' mandatory minicamp sessions over the last few days.

It's been a pretty big season of change for the Raiders over the past few months with Waller being traded and quarterback Derek Carr being released. Renfrow would be the latest casualty of an ever-changing offense.

The organization signed Jakobi Meyers in free agency and drafted Tre Tucker in the third round out of Cincinnati to bolster the receiver depth.