Raiders Rumors: Teams Expected to Monitor Darren Waller, Hunter Renfrow Trades

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders already intend to move on from longtime quarterback Derek Carr soon, but they could have more changes coming this offseason.

A few people around the league told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler that head coach Josh McDaniels and general manager Dave Ziegler will likely try to "continue aggressively tweaking the roster," which could make two pass-catchers expendable.

"McDaniels is big on 'culture fits' and will want his own guys," Fowler wrote. "Teams will be keeping an eye on tight end Darren Waller and wide receiver Hunter Renfrow in that process."

Both Waller and Renfrow are coming off disappointing seasons after missing a combined 15 games in 2022 due to an assortment of injuries. They both were recipients of contract extensions last offseason, with Renfrow receiving a two-year, $32 million deal while Waller signed a three-year, $51 million extension that made him the league's highest-paid tight end.

Just one year after being named to the Pro Bowl as an injury replacement, Renfrow finished with 36 catches for 330 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games. He had appeared in all 17 games in 2021 and registered 103 catches for 1,038 yards and nine scores.

Waller, who made his first Pro Bowl in 2020 after setting a franchise record with 107 receptions, was limited to nine games this past season. He notched only 28 catches for 388 yards and three touchdowns. It was his second straight injury-riddled season, as he appeared in only 11 games in 2021.

The extended absences of two of the team's top offensive options resulted in Las Vegas finishing with a 6-11 record in its first season under McDaniels. The Raiders managed to have three first-team All-Pro selections in running back Josh Jacobs, receiver Davante Adams and kicker Daniel Carlson, but their individual efforts weren't enough to lead the team to success.

With Carr already on the way out, Las Vegas is set to enter a new era in 2023. Waller and Renfrow are talented players who should attract a lot of interest on the trade market, and the Raiders could use more assets as they try to bounce back next season.