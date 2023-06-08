Report: Reggie Bush 'Likely' Leaving Fox Over Contract Dispute; Mark Ingram Targeted

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Fox Sports' NFL pregame show could look different during the 2023 season, as a veteran running back is reportedly considering retirement and could be in line to replace another former standout at the position.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, Fox Sports' Big Noon Kickoff is "closing in" on signing Mark Ingram II, while Reggie Bush is "expected to be out" amid a contract dispute.

Ingram, who has played 13 seasons in the NFL, is a free agent. He spent the majority of his career with the New Orleans Saints, with whom he played 10 games in 2022 before being placed on injured reserve in December with a knee injury. The 33-year-old is a three-time Pro Bowl selection and amassed over 8,000 rushing yards during his career.

Fox and Bush reportedly "first squabbled over money last year." The 38-year-old agreed to a one-year deal to remain on Big Noon Kickoff for the 2022 season, but the sides were unable to negotiate a new deal this time around.

Marchand noted that Ingram had been eyed by Fox Sports for quite some time, as the outlet had a discussion with him about transitioning to broadcasting last year before he ultimately decided to continue with the Saints. In addition to Ingram, the company explored other potential replacements for Bush, reportedly considering ESPN's Desmond Howard and Robert Griffin III without making a formal offer to either.

While all signs point to Ingram replacing Bush on Fox's flagship pregame show, the deal is not official and there is a small chance that he continues his playing career. Marchand also noted that there's "a very outside chance" that Bush "could try a last-ditch effort to return."

