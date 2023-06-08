Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy's Virtual Golf League Reveals Los Angeles as 1st Team

Set Number: X164335 TK5

The first look at Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's new virtual golf league is here, and it's a star-studded affair.

The Los Angeles Golf Club made a splashy debut Thursday, with Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams and Venus Williams announcing themselves as the owners of the new club.

"We see tremendous opportunities to leverage technology to bring golf closer to its fans and to provide an immersive and interactive experience that will captivate both seasoned golf enthusiasts and new fans," Ohanian said in a statement. "To wit, my wife Serena and I are delighted that Olympia has taken a liking to golf, so I'm proud to announce that they're both owners in this club as well—as is the little one on the way! This is another piece of the legacy I'm building with my family, and I hope LAGC can become a part of many other families' lives too."

Details on the new league are still emerging, but it is set to debut next year. The competition will feature golfers playing in prime-time events on virtual courses, along with authentic greens at the Florida-based indoor facility.

The league was the brainchild of Woods and McIlroy and came as a direct attempt to build the game of golf amid pressure from the emerging LIV Golf. With LIV and the PGA Tour set for a merger, it will be interesting to see if there is the same level of investment in this unique undertaking.

As it stands, Thursday's announcement is a pretty good start.