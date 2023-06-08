Bryce Young Takes Panthers 1st-Team Snaps at OTAs; Not Named Starter by Frank Reich

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Bryce Young's grip on the starting quarterback spot on the Carolina Panthers' depth chart is tightening, but head coach Frank Reich isn't ready to name him the starter just yet.

Young took snaps with the starters at mandatory minicamp Thurday, marking the first time he's moved ahead of Andy Dalton this offseason.

"Bryce has taken the snaps with the ones this week," Reich told reporters Thursday. "That was something at the beginning that (general manager) Scott (Fitterer) and I kind of earmarked the time when we thought would be best. Kind of mapping out, talked it through with the staff, you know, at the beginning of the offseason, this was kind of the time that we had marked this week to just kind of move him up."

