Tom Brady, Peyton Manning and NFL Legends Give Advice to Rookies in Fanatics Video

Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

As the incoming rookie class prepares for their debut season in the NFL, they got a special treat from legends of the sport welcoming them into the player fraternity.

Fanatics released a video showing icons like Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Jerry Rice, Rob Gronkowski, Steve Smith Sr. and Joe Montana sending personalized messages to players from the 2023 draft class.

Current superstars, including Aaron Rodgers and George Kittle, are also featured giving autographed jerseys to the incoming crop of talent.

The video was recorded as part of the NFLPA Rookie Premiere event that took place in Los Angeles from May 18-21.

Per the NFLPA's official website, the event "aims to educate rookie players about the business aspects of football and help them launch their endorsement careers."

A total of 45 rookies attended the event, including each each of the top four picks (Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Anderson Jr. and Anthony Richardson).

The event launched in 1994 as the first "major business and marketing event" for incoming NFL players.

While most of the event is a business affair for the young players, they did get to experience a unique moment when some of the biggest stars from their youth gave them a video shoutout and a piece of signed merchandise to carry with them as they embark on their NFL journey.