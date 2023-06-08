Daniel Ricciardo, Will Arnett to Host Alternate F1 Telecast on ESPN for 3 Races

Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Red Bull Racing test driver Daniel Ricciardo and actor Will Arnett will team up with ESPN for three alternate broadcasts of Formula 1 races this season.

The Grandstand with Daniel Ricciardo and Will Arnett will debut June 18 for the Montreal Grand Prix.

"This is going to be a hoot!" Ricciardo said of the venture. "As you'd expect Will and I are going to have some fun with the show, but we're hoping it just feels like you're watching F1 with your mates. We will have some amazing guests, plenty of laughs and with some luck, bring fans another step closer to the sport I love so much. Buckle up America!"

This is an extension of the trend that became popular with Monday Night Football's "ManningCast" featuring Peyton and Eli Manning. In February 2022, ESPN said it was working with Peyton and his company, Omaha Productions, to branch out into other sports.

For the June 18 telecast of The Grandstand, Ricciardo will be on location in Montreal, while Arnett will work remotely. The show will include guest appearances as well.