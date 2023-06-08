LIV Golf 'Is Not Going Anywhere' After PGA Tour Merger, Greg Norman Says

Mark Brake/Getty Images

LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman doesn't expect the invitational series to disappear entirely amid its proposed merger with the PGA Tour.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach spoke with a LIV Golf official who shared the message Norman communicated to fellow employees during a recent teleconference.

"We know the big picture," the official said. "We don't know the details because this is the beginning of the [merger and acquisition] process. There's just a lot to be worked through in the coming weeks. I think a lot of our questions will be answered ... but the big picture, LIV is not going anywhere."

