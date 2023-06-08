X

    LIV Golf 'Is Not Going Anywhere' After PGA Tour Merger, Greg Norman Says

    LIV Golf CEO Greg Norman doesn't expect the invitational series to disappear entirely amid its proposed merger with the PGA Tour.

    ESPN's Mark Schlabach spoke with a LIV Golf official who shared the message Norman communicated to fellow employees during a recent teleconference.

    "We know the big picture," the official said. "We don't know the details because this is the beginning of the [merger and acquisition] process. There's just a lot to be worked through in the coming weeks. I think a lot of our questions will be answered ... but the big picture, LIV is not going anywhere."

