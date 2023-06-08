Dalvin Cook Has Dolphins, Broncos, More Fans Recruiting RB in FA amid Vikings Rumors

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Four straight Pro Bowls were not enough to save Dalvin Cook's job in Minnesota.

The Vikings plan to release their star running back Friday if they're unable to find a trade partner before then, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. The team has spent much of the offseason trying trade Cook but have not found a suitor willing to inherit his contract.

Cook was set to make $10.4 million in base salary this season and count for $14.1 million on the Vikings' salary cap. By releasing him after June 1, Minnesota could save $9 million in cap space this season.

Regardless, it's looking as if a 27-year-old running back with four straight 1,000-yard rushing seasons is about to hit the open market.

Suffice it to say fans of running back-needy teams are elated.

Cook will almost certainly be looking at a massive pay cut regardless of where he lands. The free-agent market was not kind to running backs in March. Miles Sanders' four-year, $25 million contract with the Carolina Panthers was the biggest contract handed out to a tailback. The Vikings will be replacing Cook with Alexander Mattison, who will be making $7 million over the next two seasons combined.

In an era where even mid-level starting quarterbacks are topping $40 million annually, teams have collectively decided running backs are one of the biggest places to slash budgets. Cook will garner interest and won't be hurting for a job, but there was a huge financial reason why he did not push for his release sooner.