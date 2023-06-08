Raiders Insider: Carson Wentz Is 'Best Option' If Jimmy Garoppolo Is Cut amid Injury

Todd Olszewski/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Raiders could look outside the team for a replacement if they cut veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before the start of the 2023 NFL season.

"If the Raiders have to look elsewhere, free agent Carson Wentz would seem to be the best option," ESPN's Paul Gutierrez wrote Thursday. "Raiders pass game coordinator Scott Turner has experience with Wentz as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator last season, for what it's worth."

Garoppolo's original physical with the Raiders flagged the need for foot surgery to address the injury he suffered last year. That led Las Vegas to include an addendum in his three-year, $72.8 million contract that allows the team to move on at no cost if the foot injury prevents him from playing.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Raiders remain optimistic Garoppolo will be cleared in time to participate in training camp.

Should the worst-case scenario arise, pivoting to Wentz would unquestionably be a sign of desperation.

The 30-year-old has now been discarded by three teams after the Washington Commanders cut him in February. He threw for 1,755 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions across eight appearances (seven starts) with the team.

Still, Wentz might be an upgrade over what Las Vegas presently has behind Garoppolo in the depth chart. The alternatives are presently Brian Hoyer, Chase Garbers and fourth-round draft pick Aidan O'Connell.

Signing Garoppolo was an understandable risk, especially after the Raiders opened a door for themselves to easily wipe out his contract. Their big mistake might have been failing to line up an adequate contingency plan.