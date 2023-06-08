Panthers' Jaycee Horn Won't Need Surgery on Ankle Injury; Out Until Training Camp

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

The Carolina Panthers announced cornerback Jaycee Horn will miss the remainder of OTAs and minicamp due to an ankle injury he recently suffered.

The 2021 first-round pick won't require surgery and is expected to be back in time for training camp.

This continues what has already become a theme across Horn's NFL career.

A broken foot limited the 23-year-old to only three games as a rookie in 2021. Then he missed four games in 2022, first because of a rib injury and then a broken wrist toward the end of the season.

"Obviously, I can't control some of the injuries I had," Horn said last week to The Athletic's Joseph Person. "That's nobody's fault, here or there. I've got to be available, be on the field, and goals like that—that stuff will take care of itself with playing good football."

It doesn't appear the newest injury will jeopardize Horn's availability for the start of the regular season. He has plenty of time to recover before Carolina's Week 1 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 10.

But Thursday's news is obviously less than ideal when he has already gone on record expressing how he hopes the 2023 campaign will be different.

As long as he can stay healthy, there's no doubt Horn will be a positive presence in the Panthers secondary. Through 16 appearances, he has totaled 58 tackles, four interceptions and eight passes defended.